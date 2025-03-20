Coach Kim emphasises stability as Việt Nam head towards Laos match

Football

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The Vietnamese team secured a comfortable 2-1 victory over Cambodia in a friendly match at Gò Đậu Stadium in Bình Dương Province on Wednesday. The win sets a positive tone ahead of their upcoming match against Laos in the final qualifying round of the 2027 Asian Cup.

Coach Kim Sang-sik opted not to field young players, contrary to expert predictions. The South Korean coach explained his choices: "There were not many changes in the squad today because I wanted to demonstrate that the team are performing well. We need to prepare for the match against Laos, and I have analysed and helped the players gather information for this preparation. There will be a time for young players to gain experience, but currently, our main players have a solid physical foundation for the challenge ahead."

Despite the win, coach Kim expressed his desire for more consistency, emphasising that the team must maintain stability as they gear up for the match against Laos. He praised the team's first-half performance, where they executed the game plan effectively.

Hai Long opened the scoring, followed by a second goal from Văn Vỹ. However, in the second half, the team struggled with transitions and the substitutes did not meet expectations, allowing Cambodia to narrow the gap.

"I am not fully satisfied with this result. The players need to adapt better when we change the lineup. We will work harder to address these issues," coach Kim said.

One concern for fans was the early exit of Nguyễn Hoàng Đức due to injury. Coach Kim added: "Every coach worries when a player is injured. When Hoàng Đức slipped and showed signs of distress, I decided to substitute him immediately to ensure his physical well-being. Đức is a key player for us, and I did not want to take any risks."

Regarding the early substitution of Triệu Việt Hưng, Kim noted that the midfielder had not yet reached his optimal form. "Perhaps Hưng was too eager to compete, which affected his physical condition. Therefore, I had to make adjustments. However, Văn Vĩ's introduction helped stabilise the team," he said.

While there were areas for improvement, the coach praised the spirit and determination of the entire team. He and his coaching staff are working diligently to ensure the Vietnamese players are well-prepared for the upcoming game against Laos.

Following the victory over Cambodia, the Vietnamese team will earn points on the FIFA rankings and have several days to prepare for their opening match in Group F of the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers against Laos. That match is scheduled for March 25 at 7.30pm in Bình Dương Province. VNS