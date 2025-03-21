3F Galaxy, Hà Nội Whales win Hà Nội Basketball Championship

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — 3F Galaxy beat Ba Đình 78-77 in a nail-biting final to win the VNPAY Hà Nội Basketball Championship on March 20 in the capital city.

After a defeat by the same opponents in the group stage, Ba Đình entered the gold-medal match with determination and a desire for revenge. They aimed to establish early dominance, but their rivals, the reigning Vietnam ProAm Basketball Championship winners, proved formidable opponents.

The opening quarter was evenly contested, ending 15-16 in favour of 3F Galaxy at the Cầu Giấy Gymnasium. Ba Đình responded strongly in the second quarter, launching a fierce offensive that saw them take an eight-point run, leading 23-16 and later 30-21. They maintained their advantage at 32-28 at the interval.

Ba Đình continued their strong performance in the third quarter, extending their lead to 40-28. This forced 3F Galaxy to call time-outs to reassess their strategy. However, the national champions mounted a comeback, overtaking their opponents to lead 57-56 going into the final quarter.

Under the guidance of renowned local coach Vinh Tẩm, Ba Đình made strategic adjustments and managed to level the score at 68-68 with three minutes remaining. At just one minute left on the clock, 3F Galaxy surged ahead 75-70, thanks to a perfect three-pointer by Phúc Vinh. Hassan Thomas added two more points, bringing them within touching distance of the trophy.

Ba Đình’s Caleb Nguyễn and Trần Phi Hoàng Long each scored two points, levelling the score at 77-77 with just eight seconds remaining. However, 3F Galaxy launched a swift counter-attack, and captain Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang was fouled. After he was awarded two free throws, Quang converted one, securing the championship for his team.

Ba Đình’s hopes of redemption were dashed as they suffered yet another defeat, after losing last year’s final despite an impressive performance.

In the third-place play-off, Phòng Không Không Quân defeated the Hidden Dragons 100-85 to claim the bronze medal.

In the women’s tournament, Hanoi Whales staged a comeback to dethrone defending champions Chicken Dunk in another thrilling encounter, ultimately winning 47-45.

Hassan Thomas and Nguyễn Thị Quỳnh Anh were named the MVPs of their respective events.

“This season featured 10 men’s and five women’s teams competing in exciting and fair-play matches,” said Tô Duy, head of the organising committee.

“Under the theme ‘Stand for Pride’, the tournament provided an opportunity not only for senior players but also for young talents to show their abilities. We believe their experience in this tournament will serve as a valuable lesson for their future careers.” VNS