400 athletes compete at national Wushu championship

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Around 400 athletes across the country are competing in the 2025 National Wushu Championship being held in the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu from March 23 to 28.

On March 23, the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Sports Authority of Việt Nam launched the championship at the Sports Gymnasium in Vũng Tàu City.

The tournament is held to promote the practice of Wushu nationwide, identify and nurture outstanding talent for the national team, and prepare for upcoming international competitions.

It not only reaffirms Wushu's position in Vietnamese sports but also offers young athletes a valuable opportunity to shine on the national stage.

This year, athletes from 32 teams of provinces and cities and sectors are competing for 51 sets of medals.

Wushu, an ancient martial art, blends graceful movements, resilient strength, and deep cultural values.

Through Taolu (forms) and Sanda (sparring), athletes not only demonstrate their skill and determination but also contribute to preserving and promoting the rich martial arts heritage of East Asia.

Competition categories include Taolu with optional routines for both men and women in Yang and Chen styles, and group sparring performances. In Sanda, male athletes compete in weight classes ranging from 40kg to 100kg, and females from 45kg to 75kg.

In addition to awarding gold, silver, and bronze medals, and trophies for the top three teams overall, the organising committee also grants national titles.

Athletes winning medals are awarded the title of “National Master,” while those placing fourth to seventh receive the "National Class I Athlete" title for both Taolu and Sanda events.

Vũ Văn Trung, head of the Wushu Division at the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, said the 2025 National Wushu Championship is among the earliest national-level competitions of the year for elite sports.

By holding the event early in March, the coaching staff of the Việt Nam Wushu Team can thoroughly evaluate the performance and technical skills of each athlete, paving the way for more focused training toward key international assignments.

This year, national team members have been allowed to return to their home units to compete and pursue individual achievements.

Based on their results in both Sanda and Taolu, the coaching staff will finalise the team for five major international tournaments: the 2025 Asian Junior Championship and the 2025 Asian Cup in July, the 2025 World Games in August, the 2025 World Wushu Championships in September, and the 33rd SEA Games in December.

To ensure a fair and spirited playing field, the organisers have provided the best possible conditions for all participants, fostering a sportsmanlike and passionate atmosphere.

Phùng Nguyên Tường Minh, head of the Sports Management Division of the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Wushu is one of the province’s strengths.

The local sector hopes its coaches and athletes can gain hands-on experience in tactics and techniques by facing off against some of the nation’s top Wushu teams.

“This will allow the province to evaluate its athletes’ capabilities and continue investing in their development for future national competitions.”

The 2025 National Wushu Championship is not only a celebration of athletic excellence but also a prime opportunity to showcase Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu’s tourism potential, promote its image, and contribute to the province’s socio-economic development.

Following the opening ceremony, the first matches in both Sanda and Taolu categories commenced, featuring high-level performances and kicking off an exciting and dramatic tournament season. — VNS