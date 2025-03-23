Olympic Run Day, Hànộimới Newspaper Run for Peace launched

Running

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has launched the 50th Hànộimới Newspaper Run for Peace and the 2025 Olympic Run Day.

The event was organised to celebrate major holidays in 2025, the 79th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnamese Sports (March 27, 1946-2025) and the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

More than 4,000 athletes, coaches, officials and people of the capital took part in the launch.

Around 350,000 people are expected to take part in running activities in March as a response to the campaign 'All people exercise following the example of great President Hồ Chí Minh'.

They are also pushed to compete in qualifications to secure their slots in the final of the Run for Peace event, which is scheduled in September.

Since the first tournament was held in 1974, Run for Peace has become a familiar name to many generations of people in the capital and other cities and provinces. The event aims to spread the Olympic sports spirit, while promoting physical exercise.

Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Vũ Thu Hà said: "Hà Nội is always among the top delegations in national elite sport competitions. The city's athletes also achieve high results at regional, continental and world tournaments.

"They have contributed significantly to the overall achievements of Vietnamese sports. Among them, many excellent athletes of the capital have grown up from grassroots sports, including the Hànộimới Newspaper Run for Peace."

She added that the running activities would help improve people's physical health and build a healthy lifestyle and cultural environment.

At the same time it would raise people's awareness of the role of health training, contributing to reducing medical costs and improving quality of life. VNS