Futsal teams train hard for Asian competitions

Futsal

HÀ NỘI Coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng and his team have started training for the final of the AFC Women's Futsal Cup 2025, which will be held in May in China.

Hoàng has called up 20 players for intensive training in HCM City for the tournament, with Việt Nam aiming for a top three finish.

"We are retaining our line-up which played in the Asian qualification. They are captain Trịnh Nguyễn Thanh Hằng, and veterans Trần Thị Thuỳ Trang, Lê Thị Thanh Ngân, and Nguyễn Phương Anh. So the core elements of the team," said Hoàng.

"We are also giving places to some players who are showing strong progress, such as Trần Thị Thu Xuân and K’Thủa."

The team will practise in HCM City until April 20 and have a training course in Japan, where they would have two friendly matches, one against a local club and one against the host's national team.

“It will be a useful course for us, as we will sharpen our skills against teams at high level. My players will learn from them, gain experience and further develop their skills," said Hoàng.

"The coaching board will review their expertise and performance from these activities and make up plans for the Asian Cup.

"We have set high target in this tournament. Specifically, we want to earn a slot in the World Cup (for the first time). To make it true, we will have to play well in the group round and qualify for the knockout stage."

Following a recent draw Việt Nam are in Group B up against Iran, Hong Kong (China) and the Philippines.

The other teams are China, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei and making their debut, Australia in Group A.

Japan, who will be bidding to win the title for the first time after two runner-up finishes, will meet Thailand, Indonesia and Bahrain in Group C.

Teams will compete in round robin format in the group stage and top two of each group and two best third-placed ones will advance to the quarter-finals.

The Cup, which is being played on May 6-17, is the World Cup qualification. The top three finishers will qualify for the inaugural World Cup 2025 in the Philippines.

In the men's team news, coach Diego Giustozzi and his players are also working hard for the Asian Cup qualification in September.

Among 20 names in contention, Giustozzi is also sharing places between both experienced and younger players in his preparation for the future tournament.

Along with Golden Ball winner Nguyễn Thịnh Phát, Silver Ball holder Nguyễn Mạnh Dũng, Bronze Ball winner Phạm Văn Tú and former world top ten goalkeeper Hồ Văn Ý, he is calling on several first-time members such as midfielders An Lâm Tới, Đỗ Văn Thành and Trịnh Công Đại, and defender Trần Quang Nguyên.

"Most of the new comers are from Thái Sơn Bắc FC. They proved their abilities through recent national tournament and showed that they are ready to serve the national team so I am giving them this opportunity," said Giustozzi.

"We need to patient with them, give them time to integrate with the team and help them become confident. The training course will be useful for them to taste international competition atmosphere which will help them in later and with the national team."

After several weeks training, Việt Nam will have four friendly matches. The world No 34 will host No 50 Saudi Arabia on April 8 and 10, and No 5 Kazakhstan on April 13 and 15.

Giustozzi said Saudi Arabia were of the same kind of level as Việt Nam, but Kazakhstan were a very strong team.

"Saudi Arabia have progressed strongly in terms of skills and they have made changes and received strong support. Kazakhstan are of a higher level. I want players to compete against strong rivals like them so that we will compare our abilities, especially when we have young players in the team," he said.

Asked about his plans for the 33rd SEA Games in December, Giustozzi said every tournament was important and he wanted to win everything. However the Asian Cup would be a top focus while the SEA Games would be counted later.

"We earned good result from the recent regional championships. We have to bring into play what we have learnt with our new team and with new members," said Giustozzi. VNS