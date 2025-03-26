Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam place third at China’s friendly for U22s

March 26, 2025 - 12:48
Việt Nam finished third at the CFA Team China International Friendly Competition 2025 after their 1-1 draw against the hosts on March 25 in Yancheng, China.

Football

Goalkeeper Cao Văn Bình of Việt Nam and teammates attempt to save their clean sheet during the match against China in the CFA Team China International Friendly Competition 2025 on March 25 in Yancheng. Photo Asean Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam finished third at the CFA Team China International Friendly Competition 2025, following their 1-1 draw against the hosts on March 25 in Yancheng, China.

Việt Nam's Nguyễn Quốc Việt opened the score in the first half, with a finish from a narrow angle into goal at the 16 metre mark.

But China's captain Aifeierding Aisikaer converted a penalty in the 71st minute to bring the result level.

After drawing all three of their games, Việt Nam were the only unbeaten team of the tournament and placed third with three points.

In the other game, South Korea beat Uzbekstan 3-1 and topped the tournament rankings with four points. China came second with three points, due to their better goal difference than Việt Nam.

Speaking to reporters after the match, caretaker coach Đinh Hồng Vinh praised his players, adding that they deserved a win against China.

"Việt Nam played better than China. We proactively conducted our tactic with a tight defence and some good switches in style. My players strictly followed the pre-game plans and created many threats," said Vinh.

"In general, Việt Nam should have got a better result. But anyway, my players showed their progress and learned a lot from this game ready for our Asian U23 qualification and SEA Games."

In addition to the third place, Việt Nam also bagged an individual prize, with Cao Văn Bình voted best goalkeeper, conceding just three goals in a total play time of more than 270 minutes. - VNS

sport football match tournament cup

