HCMC Television Cycling Tournament will excite both local and international riders

Cycling

HÀ NỘI — The national largest cycling event, the HCM City Television Cycling Tournament 2025, will be back with huge bonuses and thrilling sprints next month.

The annual competition will begin on April 3 and will end on April 30, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025).

"The 37th HCM City Television Cup marks a special event to celebrate the national anniversaries. In 1989, the first Cup was organised, with riders competing in five stages, and now it has increased to 25," said Cao Anh Minh, general director of HCM City Television and head of the organising committee.

"From a small local tournament, it has now developed to a national and regional level. From a purely sporting point of view it has evolved into a huge cultural and athletic event. The Cup, which was previously a playground for domestic racers, now attracts foreign players, enhancing its level."

The tournament is a key event of the national cycling community. It features the strongest cyclists from 15 teams including Lộc Trời An Giang Group, Gạo Hạt Ngọc Trời An Giang, HCM City, Domesco Đồng Tháp, 620 Châu Thới Vĩnh Long, Le Fruit Maxxis Đồng Nai, Pelio Kenda Đồng Nai, Quân đội, Hà Nội and Thanh Hóa.

In addition to the national elite riders, the tournament will see many foreign competitors taking part.

Among them are Johny Hoogerland from the Netherlands of HCM City 1, Youp Kuiper also from the Netherlands of HCM City 2, Australians Nick Kergozou and Samuel Jenner of 620 Nông Nghiệp Vĩnh Long, Spaniard Oscar Sachez Caballero of Pelio Kenda Đồng Nai and Ethan Batt from New Zealand of Le Fruit Maxxis Đồng Nai.

Russian pair Mikhail Foki and Ivan Blokhin will race for Lộc Trời An Giang Group, while Bình Minh Plastics Bình Dương has recruited Savva Novikov also from Russia and champion Loic Desriac from France, will ride for Domesco Đồng Tháp.

Riders will race through 3,053km, more than 300km further than the previous tournament, across 25 stages.

The first stage is a 46km race around Tuyên Quang Province's Tuyên Quang City, famous with Tân Trào, a Special National Historic Site serving as the revolutionary base and the 'capital of the liberation zone' during the resistance war against the French colonialists, including the August Revolution of 1945.

It continues through the northern provinces, to the Hà Nội, along the central region, up to the Central Highlands, down to the South Central Coast, and to the Mekong Delta.

The last stage is 139km from Tây Ninh to HCM City, where they will join local people in celebrating the city's liberation day.

Along their journey, organisers and cyclists will take part in charity programmes giving away VNĐ2.5 billion (US$97,400) of gifts and scholarships to poor families and students in the areas where they pass through.

The overall winner of the race will take the yellow jersey and VNĐ200 million. The orange jersey holder (best local cyclist) will get VNĐ100 million. The blue jersey winner (best point) and dot polka jersey (king of mountain) wearer will receive VNĐ50 million each, while the white jersey (best young cyclist) will bag VNĐ30 million.

The winning team will walk away with VNĐ100 million and the stage winner will take VNĐ20 million.

In addition to the main race, organisers will hold two events for amateur riders, two tours around Ban Mê Thuột and Cần Thơ cities. - VNS