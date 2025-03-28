Đền Hùng Marathon to celebrate nation's history

Marathon

PHÚ THỌ — The Đền Hùng Marathon 2025 will be held from April 19 to 20, and will guide runners to the historic home of the Hùng Kings, the founders of the Vietnamese nation, in Phú Thọ Province.

In its second edition, thousands of runners will compete in five men's and women's races, with lengths of 1.5km, 6km, 10km, 21km and 42km.

The marathon routes run from the Hùng Kings Temple Historical Site to Việt Trì City. Runners will experience unique courses that pass through beautiful roads, areas with historic and spiritual relics, and prominent tourist attractions in Phú Thọ, such as Văn Lang Park, Kén Rể Tower, Hùng Vương Square and Việt Trì Stadium.

Organisers expect that the marathon will provide athletes with many memorable experiences, attracting a large number of runners from across the country this year and in the years to come.

The event is jointly organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Việt Running Company.

Speaking to media, Việt Running CEO Nguyễn Thượng Việt said: "This event is not only an attractive playground for the sport-loving community, but also inspires millions of Vietnamese people to exercise, bringing positive changes to their own lives and families, connecting the community and spreading sustainable living values."

The run is one of the most meaningful activities to celebrate the Death Anniversary of the Hùng Kings in the third month of the lunar year.

Other activities for the occasion include a commemoration of the legendary ancestors of Việt Nam, Dragon Father Lạc Long Quân and Fairy Mother Âu Cơ; an incense offering ceremony for the Hùng Kings; and a music and dance programme to launch the Phú Thọ Week of Culture and Tourism 2025.

At the same time, a trade fair with local OCOP products will serve runners, supporters and other visitors. An event called Colours of Tourism of the Homeland - Phú Thọ 2025 will also introduce the province's beauty to the wider community.

According to organisers, the race is expected to bring people, especially young ones, to visit the country's ancestral land and learn the glorious history of building and defending the country, enhancing their patriotism and spirit of national defence.

The marathon is also an opportunity to promote Phú Thọ's tourism industry, popularising the area's natural beauty for domestic or international friends. VNS