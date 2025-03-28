Get off Trent’s back!

Paul Kennedy

It came as no surprise to me this week when the news leaked that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

What did come as a surprise however, was the tremendous backlash and abuse he’s received from so-called Liverpool supporters.

Regular readers of this column will know that in the past, when Trent was first linked to a move to Madrid, I wrote that if I was in his boots, I’d be off like a shot. And nothing’s changed my mind.

He joined Liverpool’s Academy when he was just six years old in 2004, making his senior debut in 2016.

Since then, he’s played 254 times for Liverpool and won every trophy possible. And with Liverpool flying high at the top of the Premier League, there’s a very good chance he could end his association with the Reds by winning the title.

He’s never let Liverpool down, provided an astonishing amount of assists and has his whole life ahead of him.

According to reports, his new salary at the Bernabéu will be more than $1 million a month, and he’ll be one of the top players in probably the greatest team Europe has ever seen.

Some supporters even suggested Liverpool manager Arne Slot should drop him from the first team for the rest of the season, with others claiming they will boo him every time he touches the ball when he next plays.

I’ve never heard such codswallop in my life.

Reality check Liverpool fans, we need him at his very best for the nine remaining games. Sure, we are top of the league and favourites to win it in May, but it’s not a done deal yet.

And here’s another eye-opener for all you supporters. Players leave football clubs. Get over it.

I remember back in 1986 how absolutely devastated I was when Ian Rush left Liverpool for Juventus. What happened next? We signed John Barnes, Peter Beardsley and John Aldridge and went on to play the best football I’ve ever seen.

I suppose the only disappointment is Alexander-Arnold will be leaving Liverpool on a free transfer, but that’s not his fault.

If anyone is to blame, then point the finger at the powers that be at Anfield who let his contract run down.

I want Trent to play every last game for Liverpool and I hope he goes out on a high with a Premier League winner’s medal around his neck.

After that, pack your bags mate and go and have a blast. I’d be doing exactly the same if I was in your shoes. VNS