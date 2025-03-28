First Lao player joins V.League 1

HÀ NỘI — Midfielder Damoth Thongkhamsavath has made history by becoming the first Lao player to play in the V.League 1, after joining Thanh Hóa FC.

Thanh Hóa on Thursday announced the exciting addition of the talented 20-year-old midfielder. While the specifics of the contract remain under wraps, sources indicate that Thongkhamsavath is committed to the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

This transfer marks a significant achievement for both the player and Lao football, as he becomes the first from his country to join the V.League 1.

Thongkhamsavath will wear the No 22 jersey, proudly representing Thanh Hóa as an overseas Vietnamese player due to his heritage. His paternal grandparents hail from Quảng Bình Province but relocated to Laos many years ago.

Widely regarded as Laos's top talent, Thongkhamsavath played a pivotal role in the recent 2024 Lao National Championship, leading Ezra Club to victory and earning the prestigious Player of the Season award.

At the international level, he has been a stalwart for both the U23 and senior Lao national teams. Despite his young age, he has already accumulated 11 caps, including a challenging 0-5 defeat against Việt Nam in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

As a central midfielder with exceptional skills, Thongkhamsavath is set to enhance Thanh Hóa's midfield dynamic as they gear up for the second leg of the 2024/25 season. Currently sitting in fourth place, just five points behind league leaders Nam Định, the addition of Thongkhamsavath could be the catalyst they need in their championship pursuit.

Thanh Hóa play Hà Nội FC on April 6 in the V.League 1. Fans are eager to see if Thongkhamsavath will make his debut at the iconic Hàng Đẫy Stadium. - VNS