Việt Nam - ASEAN Friendship Golf Open Tournament held to connect bussinessmen, diplomats

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam - ASEAN Friendship Golf Open Tournament 2025 will be one of key events in the series of activities to celebrate Việt Nam's 30 years of ASEAN membership (1995 - 2025).

The tournament will be held on April 19-20 at the Tam Đảo Golf Course in Vĩnh Phúc Province with a huge bonus of up to VNĐ10 billion (US$390,000) for the high-ranking players and the Hole-in-One winner, according to the organisers in a press conference on March 28 in Hà Nội.

The tournament is an effort to push the good cooperation relationship between regional countries and create a playing ground connecting independent golfers, local and international bussinessmen, ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic agencies.

This is also an opportunity to exchange, enhance mutual understanding, and expand their cooperation in many fields.

At the press conference, journalist Lưu Quang Định, head of the organising committee, said that this year's tournament will include many attractive activities, notably the Photo Tour - a filming and photography activity to promote golf with businessmen and the beautiful scenery of the host locality.

Another notable highlight is the Miss Việt Nam - ASEAN Friendship Golf beauty contest to vote the most beautiful female golfer to represent the event.

In addition, the award ceremony gala combined with cultural and artistic performances will create a space for interaction between golfers, businessmen, diplomats and guests.

Along with the tournament, seminars to promote culture, tourism and connect businesses will also be held, Định, geeneral secretary of the Việt Nam Union of Science and Technology Information Associations, said.

"This is not just a sport event it contributes to affirming the solidarity, cooperation and development of the business community in the region. Over the past three decades since Việt Nam officially became a member of ASEAN in 1995, we have witnessed strong changes in economics, politics, among other," he said.

"In particular, during that process, the business community has always played a pioneering role, contributing greatly to the regional economy. An important part of the business community is golfers - those who are not only successful in their business careers but also have a passion for sports."

"This golf tournament is a meaningful event marking the beginning of a series of cultural and artistic activities celebrating 30 years since Việt Nam officially became a member of ASEAN," said Nguyễn Phương Hoà, director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

"It is not only a sports playground but also an opportunity to strengthen solidarity, friendship, mutual understanding as well as between Việt Nam and partners. It would help open up many opportunities including trade promotion cooperation.

"This is also a forum for connecting trade and investment, promoting the image of the country and people of Việt Nam and calling for investment and trade promotion for Vĩnh Phúc Province, a province with great potential, ready to welcome international friends," she said.

The tournament is held under the support of the local authorities and sponsored by the Department of International Cooperation and the Việt Nam Golf Tourism Association as well as many sponsors such as BES Group, DIC Star Hotel,Việt Nam's craft beer 1689 Beckent Bauer.

The organisers will open the registration from March 28 to April 10. It is expected that 144 golfers including eight ambassadors and diplomats. VNS