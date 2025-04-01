Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Hoàng, Mạnh win Việt Nam’s first ever Vietnam International Challenge men’s doubles title

April 01, 2025 - 00:00
Their victory marked a milestone in national badminton as they are the first men's team to win in the 25-year history of the tournament.

Badminton 

Nguyễn Đình Hoàng và Trần Đình Mạnh of Việt Nam made history at the Vietnam International Challenge on March 30 in Hà Nội. Photo ithethao.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's men's team has won the Vietnam International Challenge badminton tournament for the first time after a victory on March 30 in Hà Nội.

Nguyễn Đình Hoàng và Trần Đình Mạnh caused a shock by beating the powerful Kazuki Shibata and Naoki Yamada of Japan 21-19, 15-21, 21-15 at the Tây Hồ Gymnasium which was full of spectators in the last competition day.

Their victory marked a milestone in national badminton as they are the first men's team to win in the 25-year history of the tournament.

On the way to the top podium, Hoàng and Mạnh defeated No 3 seeds Tori Aizawa and Daisuke Sano of Japan in the first round and Kuei Chun Hung and Cheuk Him Law of Hong Kong (China) in the second round.

In the quarter-finals, the Vietnamese pair won over Thanawin Madee and Wachirawit Sothon from Thailand before eliminated Indonesian Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Daniel Edgar Marvino in the semi-finals.

Two years ago, Việt Nam took first ever title in the mixed doubles category.

In other classes, Puritat Arree of Thailand and Japanese Manami Suizu won the men's  and women's singles gold, respectively.

Japan's Akari Sato and Hina Osawa secured title of the women's doubles while Tang Chun Man and Ng Tsz Yau of Hong Kong (China) topped the mixed doubles podium.

The high-ranking players shared a total of US$$17,500 and points for the world rankings. VNS

badminton national championship

see also

More on this story

Sports

First Lao player joins V.League 1

Midfielder Damoth Thongkhamsavath has made history by becoming the first Lao player to step onto the pitch in the V.League 1, following his recent signing with Thanh Hóa FC.
Sports

Get off Trent’s back!

According to reports, his new salary at the Bernabéu will be more than $1 million a month, and he’ll be one of the top players in probably the greatest team Europe has ever seen.
Sports

Đền Hùng Marathon to celebrate nation's history

The marathon routes run from the Hùng Kings Temple Historical Site to Việt Trì City. Runners will experience unique courses that pass through beautiful roads, areas with historic and spiritual relics, and prominent tourist attractions in Phú Thọ.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom