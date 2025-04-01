Hoàng, Mạnh win Việt Nam’s first ever Vietnam International Challenge men’s doubles title

Badminton

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's men's team has won the Vietnam International Challenge badminton tournament for the first time after a victory on March 30 in Hà Nội.

Nguyễn Đình Hoàng và Trần Đình Mạnh caused a shock by beating the powerful Kazuki Shibata and Naoki Yamada of Japan 21-19, 15-21, 21-15 at the Tây Hồ Gymnasium which was full of spectators in the last competition day.

Their victory marked a milestone in national badminton as they are the first men's team to win in the 25-year history of the tournament.

On the way to the top podium, Hoàng and Mạnh defeated No 3 seeds Tori Aizawa and Daisuke Sano of Japan in the first round and Kuei Chun Hung and Cheuk Him Law of Hong Kong (China) in the second round.

In the quarter-finals, the Vietnamese pair won over Thanawin Madee and Wachirawit Sothon from Thailand before eliminated Indonesian Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Daniel Edgar Marvino in the semi-finals.

Two years ago, Việt Nam took first ever title in the mixed doubles category.

In other classes, Puritat Arree of Thailand and Japanese Manami Suizu won the men's and women's singles gold, respectively.

Japan's Akari Sato and Hina Osawa secured title of the women's doubles while Tang Chun Man and Ng Tsz Yau of Hong Kong (China) topped the mixed doubles podium.

The high-ranking players shared a total of US$$17,500 and points for the world rankings. VNS