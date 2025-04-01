Asia Golf Tourism Convention to promote Đà Nẵng’s golf-tourism   

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city is hosting the annual Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) for the second time with anticipated revenues of VNĐ200 billion (US$7.5 million) during the period March 31 to April 5.

Chief Executive of the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO), the global trade organisation of the golf tourism industry, Peter Walton, said that about 450 participants are taking part in the convention, with 4,500 pre meetings and 5,000 additional bookings registered for this eleventh edition.

He said Đà Nẵng was the site for the AGTC event seven years ago, with four golf courses, and now it has doubled the number of courses to eight. The city has full capacity in terms of logistics, venues, connections in hosting such a golf-tourism event, he said.

The executive predicted many bonuses for the city from the AGTC event, with local spending expected to increase by up to 40 per cent, extra hotel bookings, more shoulder season interest and multimarket diversity.

“Numbers of participants (450 registered guests) have drastically increased with 100 more than previous events, including 112 golf tour operators and 162 buyers from 33 countries. Buyers from Asia and Europe account for 80 per cent of total buyers, while Australia and New Zealand make a 11 per cent share. Among 284 supplier delegate from 29 countries, Việt Nam occupy 35 per cent (99 delegates)," he said.

“Six pre and post golf travel education tours will be included at the event, and 42 Vietnamese companies have registered 1,500 meetings among 5,000 additional bookings at the 11th AGTC.”

The IAGTO’s CEO also shared his views on the growth prospects for golf-tourism industry for Việt Nam and Đà Nẵng.

He said that Đà Nẵng would benefit greatly from golf-tourism including business, promotion, national actions and development views.

He said seven golf courses in Đà Nẵng have been managed by members of IAGTO, and delegates will enjoy experiences with golf tournaments at the Nicklaus-Legend Danang golf resort club and Hoiana Shores golf club.

Tours will be organised for buyers and delegates at the Laguna golf Lăng Cô in Huế, the Bà Nà Hills golf club in Đà Nẵng, the Montgomerie Link golf club and the Hoiana Shores golf club in Quảng Nam.

Vice director of Đà Nẵng City’s tourism department, Tán Văn Vương said the city and the central region hosted 387,000 golf rounds in 2024, a 13.8 per cent year-on-year growth, with that is expected to continue to rise by 10 per cent in 2025.

Vương said a series of road shows and tourism promotions had been organised at several potential markets in offering favourite vacation trips and golf games in Đà Nẵng and central Việt Nam.

The AGTC 2025 will be a great opportunity for Đà Nẵng to mark its place on the global golf map in boosting cooperation and investment in the sport and tourism in the near future, he added.

Đà Nẵng is reported to be earning US$68 million from golf tourism (VND 1.7 billion) with the city overall achieving $186 million in revenue for tourism, with more golf courses operating in the future.

Đà Nẵng and neighbouring provinces of Quảng Nam and Huế are popular sites in central Việt Nam, with beautiful golf courses designed by Nick Faldo, Greg Norman, Collin Montgomerie and Luke Donald.

The Bà Nà Hills Golf Club in Đà Nẵng, which was named Best New Golf Course in Asia and the Pacific at the Asian Golf Awards of the Asian Golf Association, is the only course in Việt Nam offering night play.

Đà Nẵng has been selected as a venue for hosting the BRG Open, under the Asian Development Tour series.

At the AGTC 2025, IAGTO will present the award ‘Đà Nẵng-Outstanding Contribution to Golf Tourism’ to Đà Nẵng City. — VNS