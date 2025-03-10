Nam and Giang win men's doubles at National Pickleball Championship

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — Lý Hoàng Nam and Trịnh Linh Giang secured gold medal in the men's doubles under 35 category at the 2025 National Pickleball Championship, which concluded on Sunday in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu.

In the men's doubles over 35 category, the veteran pair Đỗ Minh Quân and Lê Xuân Minh showcased impressive teamwork against Nguyễn Anh Thắng and Trần Tuấn Minh. With their effective collaboration and sharp gameplay, Quân and Minh took gold medal for the first time at the national event.

In another exciting match in the women's doubles under 35 category, Sophia Huỳnh Trần Ngọc Nhi and Trần Kim Lợi engaged in a thrilling contest against Phan Thị Thanh Bình and Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Liên to claim the gold.

In the women's doubles over 35 final, Lâm Ngọc Phụng and Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo triumphed over Hứa Ngọc Bích and Phan Như Quỳnh, winning the national championship title.

This was the first national professional pickleball tournament in Việt Nam, marking an important turning point in the development of this sport in the country and attracted more than 200 athletes from 29 teams across the country.

"We will conduct a thorough evaluation after the tournament to ensure that future events are organised with the highest level of professionalism," said Mạc Xuân Tùng, head of the pickleball department at the Sports Authority of Việt Nam. VNS