There's no coach like Velizar Popov

Anh Đức

Bulgarian coach Velizar Popov has left his post as manager of Thanh Hoá Football Club on March 5, just one day after his team was eliminated from the 2024/25 National Cup.

Thanh Hoá's ten-match winless streak is perhaps the straw that broke the camel's back, but anyone can see the transformation of Thanh Hoá under Popov's tenure. The club has come a long way from being a mid-table club and endless relegation battles to becoming a thorn in the sides of top clubs, and, at times, rising even to title contender level.

Arriving in December 2022, Popov inherited a team grappling with mediocrity, often entangled in relegation battles. His appointment was met with a mix of scepticism and curiosity, given his fiery demeanour and unyielding approach to the game. However, beneath this exterior lay a strategist with a meticulous plan. Before setting foot in Thanh Hóa, Popov had already dissected the team's shortcomings, presenting a comprehensive one-hundred-page dossier outlining strategies for resurgence.

Popov's philosophy was rooted in rigorous physical training and an aggressive, high-pressing style of play. He recognised that in the absence of marquee players, the team's success hinged on superior fitness, relentless pressing and an insatiable hunger for victory. Initially, his demanding training sessions were met with resistance and doubt. Yet, as the players adapted, they began to embody Popov's vision, evolving into a formidable unit capable of challenging any opponent.

One of Popov's most successful disciples was perhaps the energetic defensive midfielder Doãn Ngọc Tân, who embodied his tactics wholly and even became the national football team's breakout star in the 2024 ASEAN Championship.

The transformation was palpable. Under Popov's stewardship, Thanh Hóa clinched the Vietnamese National Cup and the Vietnamese Super Cup in 2023, marking the first time the club secured two major trophies in a single year. The team's impressive run continued with a top-four finish in the V.League 1, remaining unbeaten in away fixtures throughout the season—a testament to their resilience and tactical discipline.

Beyond the accolades, Popov's influence permeated deeper into the club's ethos. He fostered a culture of professionalism, instilling values of discipline, unity and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His passion often spilled over the touchline, leading to animated interactions with officials and fervent displays of emotion. These moments, while controversial, underscored his relentless pursuit of fairness and his protective stance towards his squad.

But as the Bulgarian wrote in his social media post: "As in life, so in football, nothing lasts forever." The journey of Popov and Thanh Hoá ended abruptly after a disappointing 2024/25 season, where they were eliminated from both the ASEAN Club Championship and the National Cup. However, in my opinion, this is not the end of Popov's foray into Vietnamese football.

A coach that, in his words, gave his best and left his heart every day, making tough decisions for the good of the team, are qualities and characteristics that any V.League club needs. Having seen what he did with a struggling Thanh Hoá FC, just imagine Popov's tactics and managerial style on a star-studded squad.

Popov's resignation could be a loss for Thanh Hoá, but it could be a gain for any Vietnamese club given what he had achieved in the past two years. VNS