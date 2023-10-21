Viettel, Thanh Hoá aim high in V.League 1

Football

HÀ NỘI — Both Viettel and Đông Á Thanh Hoá set targets of a top three finish in this season's the V-League 1.

Both teams will have tough opening matches this weekend.

"Our goal is to be one of three strongest teams, vying for the top place and entering the final of the National Cup," said Đỗ Mạnh Dũng, Director of the Viettel Sport Centre.

"The 2023-24 season is special to us as we will celebrate 80th year of the founding of the Việt Nam People's Army, 70th year of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, 35th year of the establishment of Viettel Group. These are milestones to motivate our team to have better achievements and greater determination."

Captain Bùi Tiến Dũng promised that all members of the team will work hard to complete the task by winning supporters' hearts and playing every game as if it were a final.

To prepare for the new season, Viettel signed a two-year contract with Brazilian Bruno Cantanhede. The striker reunites with the team after three years. He played for Viettel in 2019 and 2020.

The team has also brought junior players Đặng Tuấn Phong, Phạm Hoàng An and Nguyễn Công Phương into the first team squad.

Viettel, who finished third last season, will visit former champions Sông Lam Nghệ An at Vinh Stadium on October 22.

Meanwhile, Thanh Hoá also organised a ceremony ahead of the start of the season when they reviewed their achievements and announced their targets.

Chairman Cao Tiến Đoan was proud they won the National Cup and National Super Cup last season.

Đoan said: "Đông Á Thanh Hoá always upholds the spirit of solidarity, great efforts, high determination and strong actions to create a team rich in identity and perseverance. It makes us strong to overcome all difficulties and challenges to win prestigious titles.

"We did not lose any game at home which was the best ever result in our history. We also played good games to win the National Cup trophy against Viettel before beating V.League 1 champions Hà Nội Police to secure the Super National Cup."

The chairman said in the 2023-24 season, the solidarity would still be the key element to push the team to a top position.

"Thanh Hoá will keep eyes on the leading pack of the V-league 1, bring home medals, and aim to reach one of the two National Cup finals," he said.

His team, which finished fourth last season, will host Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh at home ground at Thanh Hóa Stadium. VNS