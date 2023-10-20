Vietnamese referees called to work at AFC tournaments

Football

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese referees have been assigned to work at the Asian Football Confederation competitions in the 2023-24.

The AFC has appointed referee Ngô Duy Lân to officiate a match between Bangkok United of Thailand and Kitchee SC of Hong Kong in a Group F fixture of the AFC Champion League on October 25 in Hong Kong and November 11 in Bangkok.

Lân is one of four FIFA referees of Việt Nam and is an AFC senior referee.

In 2023, Lân worked at the AFC Cup in August and the 19th Asian Games in September.

Earlier, three female referees from Việt Nam were also picked to work for the continental event.

Mai Hoàng Trang will be a supervisor in Group A matches of the AFC Women's Club Championship from November 6-12 in Chonburi, Thailand.

Lê Thị Ly and Hà Thị Phượng will be the referee assistants.

All of them are regular faces on the AFC's list of officials. In the past year, Trang and Ly took charge of six matches and Phượng five. VNS