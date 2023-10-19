Athletes join Para Asian Games, flags raised in Hangzhou

Para Asian Games

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Sports Delegation has officially joined the fourth Para Asian Games for the flag-raising ceremony on Thursday in Hangzhou, China.

At the ceremony, organising committee representatives warmly welcomed the teams and presented gifts to the chief-de-missions.

On behalf of the Vietnamese squad, Chief-de-mission Nguyễn Hồng Minh presented the organisers with a ceramic vase depicting famous landscapes of Việt Nam.

The 46-strong contingent will compete in seven sports – athletics, swimming, powerlifting, chess, table tennis, badminton and taekwondo – at the continental largest sporting event for athletes with disabilities.

"It is emotional hearing the national anthem. I have told myself to try my best to compete for the highest result," said badminton player Trương Ngọc Bình.

"I will play to strengthen the solidarity and friendship with international players and I will at the same time introduce Việt Nam's typical identities to everyone."

Việt Nam is targeting up to four gold medals and as many Paris Paralympics places as possible from this year's Games.

A total of 19 competition venues will accommodate 22 sports and 564 events.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games will take place from October 22 to 28.

Unexpected injury

Việt Nam world powerlifting champion Lê Văn Công has suffered an injury recurrence just several days prior to his tournament.

His shoulder injury happened again when he was training recently.

The former Paralympic champion has to use anti-inflammatory pain relievers, and coaches said that his chance of winning a medal was unknown.

Công is Việt Nam's most successful athlete with a disability. He has won titles from all levels and is currently the world and Olympic record holder. — VNS