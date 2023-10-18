Sponsors continue support national football leagues

Football

HÀ NỘI — Ngọc Linh Kon Tum Ginseng JSC will continue to be the main sponsor of the national premier league for the third year in a row.

The company's Night Wolf energy drink will be the named brand for the 2023-24 season.

Trần Hoàn, chairman of the Board of Directors of Ngọc Linh Kon Tum Ginseng, said: “Sponsoring the Việt Nam's highest level of football league, Ngọc Linh Kon Tum Ginseng with its Night Wolf brand hopes to contribute to the development of the national tournament, strengthening the foundation for the national teams to reach high results in the regional and international competitions and secure World Cup place in the near future."

The season, featuring 14 teams, will begin on October 20.

The winners will receive VNĐ5 billion (US$205,300). Second and third place runners-up will earn VNĐ3 billion and VNĐ1.5 billion, respectively.

Also on October 17, Gold Star Group Beer Alcohol and Beverage JSC was named the main sponsor of the V.League 2 and Casper Việt Nam the main sponsor of the National Cup.

The Gold Star V.League 2 will have 11 teams, vying for the top bonus of VNĐ2 billion from October 21.

The second- and third-placed teams will pocket VNĐ1 billion and VNĐ500 million.

The Casper National Cup features all 25 teams from V.League 1 and V.League 2.

The event will begin on November 24 with teams competing in a knockout format.

The champions will get VNĐ2 billion. The silver and bronze medallists will take VNĐ1 billion and VNĐ400 million.

Nguyễn Trung Dũng, deputy general director of Casper Việt Nam, said: “Casper Việt Nam is honoured to be a key sponsor for the National Cup 2023-24. It is one of our action plans to support the young generation in education, national sport activities and assist children with difficulties.

"We give priority to assist and develop national football. We hope that the cooperation between Casper Việt Nam, FPT Play and VPF will make up a competitive National Cup season."

VPF Chairman Trần Anh Tú added: "Sponsors play important roles in the success of all tournaments. We really respect and thank the support of Ngọc Linh Kon Tum Ginseng, Gold Star Group and Casper Việt Nam. We believe that our accompaniment will push the development of national football."

The 2023-24 is the second year that VPF has partnered with FPT Play to produce and broadcast matches.

All games of three competitions will be live aired on FPT's multi platforms of terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV, Internet, mobile, public projection and social networks. VNS