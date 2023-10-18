Việt Nam lose to South Korea in friendly match

Anh Đức

SUWON Việt Nam suffered their third consecutive defeat, losing 0-6 at the hands of one-time World Cup quarterfinalists South Korea.

Five out of six goals from South Korea were scored by players playing in Europe's top five leagues, namely Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and Jeong Woo-yeong. Việt Nam did manage one goal... but sadly Võ Minh Trọng put the ball into his own net.

South Korea's manager Jurgen Klinsmann and the Korean Football Association came under some criticism from Korean fans on why Việt Nam was selected for a friendly. However, despite the scoreline, the brave showing from the Golden Star Warriors did give Klinsmann's A-team some nervy moments.

A respectful South Korea went all out from kick-off with a star-filled squad. In the fifth minute, South Korea found their opening from a corner kick. The 1.9m tall Kim Min-jae, currently playing for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, sent a towering header that gave the Vietnamese defence no chance.

The goal seemed to suck all of Việt Nam's confidence, as Philippe Troussier's team was subjected to shots after shots from the home side. It took until the 22nd minute for Việt Nam to regain composure, with two big chances coming for young defender Trương Tiến Anh. The right-back, however, lacked the finesse to seize the opportunities.

Việt Nam pushed higher looking for the equaliser, but fell into a trap by Klinsmann's team. Just five minutes after Tiến Anh's squandered chances, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan doubled the lead for the Taeguk Warriors from a quick counter.

The game's pace was pushed higher in the second half, and South Korea proved to be the better side in high-speed attacking scenarios. In the 50th minute, a cross from captain Son Heung-min led to Minh Trọng's own goal.

Eleven minutes later, the 2021/22 Premier League top scorer got his deserved goal, as Son finished off a great one-two with Hwang to make it 4-0 for the hosts.

Son got an assist in the 71st minute, with a beautiful delivery for PSG's Lee Kang-in to fire in a left-footed shot into Đặng Văn Lâm's net.

A controversial moment happened in the 61st minute with Son also playing a role. A tackle from Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh was on point and the defender touched the ball first, before unfortunately hitting Son's supporting leg.

The referee quickly handed a straight red card to Việt Anh, and despite protests from Son himself to rescind the card, the decision was final and Việt Nam were down to ten men in the last twenty minutes.

Although at a disadvantage, Việt Nam played much better in the final minutes. In the 73rd minute, Khuất Văn Khang even rattled Jo Hyeon-woo's woodwork with a stunning free-kick from 20 metres.

Klinsmann and South Korea were not complacent, and scored a sixth goal in the 86th minute, courtesy of Jeong Woo-young's easy tap-in to finish the match 6-0.

Troussier still positive

In the post-match press conference, the Việt Nam national team's head coach showed no conserns over the result, but rather was more disappointed at the chances squandered by his players.

"I'm really not surprised by the results. But in terms of score, the Vietnamese team deserved a goal," said Troussier, "To be precise, we need to convert opportunities into goals better."

The Frenchman was happy with his team's disciplined play and noted that the defeat came mostly from the opposition's quickness and greater physicality.

His counterpart, German legend Jurgen Klinsmann, sang praises of Việt Nam despite the heavy rout from his team.

"Việt Nam had opportunities," said Klinsmann, "If the match was replayed, South Korea might not win. I respect Việt Nam and the fact that our opponent gave their best on the field."

Việt Nam's players will return home to start the 23/24 football season with their respective clubs. In their next national break, Việt Nam will face the Philippines away on November 16, and Iraq at home on November 21. VNS