Sun Life becomes life insurance partner of Saigon Heat

HCM CITY — Sun Life Vietnam has become the official life insurance partner for the Saigon Heat, the current Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) champions, as part of an agreement signed on October 16.

The tie-up with the Saigon Heat is part of Sun Life Vietnam's commitment to developing sports talent in Việt Nam and its journey to improve the physical and mental health of the community.

With the support of Sun Life Vietnam, the Heat's young talents will feel secure in contributing and achieving greater success in their careers, bringing positive energy to the young generation.

This is in line with Sun Life Vietnam's spirit of improving health, skills, discipline, and team spirit, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle for the youth and the community.

Since 2018, Sun Life has installed 442 basketball hoops and donated 2,210 basketballs to 255 schools in provinces and cities nationwide.

"In Canada, Sun Life has signed a multi-year sponsorship with Canada Basketball to compete in the national tournament as well as the FIBA World Cup. In Việt Nam, the Saigon Heat is a strong-willed team with the aspiration to win and reach many achievements. By accompanying the VBA 2023 champions in the upcoming season, Sun Life hopes to inspire the community to live a healthy and active life," said Luc Nhơn Lý, general director of Sun Life Vietnam.

With a focus on sustainable development, Sun Life hopes to contribute to improving the physical health of customers, employees, and the community through basketball and sports in general. With this tie-up, Sun Life and the Saigon Heat will together bring basketball to more people, thereby contributing to elevating basketball to a higher level in Việt Nam. — VNS