CIG officially launched, students have chance to shine in sports

Collegiate Indoor Games

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội University trounced Phương Đông University 74-18 in the opening basketball match of the Collegiate Indoor Games (CIG) 2023 which officially began on Monday in Hà Nội.

Hà Nội were better both technically and physically, dominating the game from start to finish.

Their forwards and defenders met no difficulties scoring and protecting their basket, making them a title candidate for the championship trophy.

However, all later matches of the day were delayed because of an unexpected technical problem at the venue.

The match, organised at the Cầu Giấy Gymnasium, was within the framework of the first CIG for students in Hà Nội.

Earlier, seven matches were held. Among them, University of Transport Technology beat National Academy of Public Administration 73-25; University of Economics - Technology for Industries won 39-26 over Phenikaa University; and Hanoi Medical University lost 33-39 to University of Engineering and Technology.

The CIG also includes futsal tournament which will begin in the next few days.

The tournament is jointly organised by the MyTV Company, Amita Sport Communication Group Company and B Plus Company.

"Amita Sport focuses on amateur sports and wants to push the develop the sport practise in colleges," said Hoàng Anh Quân, head of the organising board.

"These two elements are main reasons that make us to organise an indoor games that includes basketball and futsal, the first ever tournament for students in Hà Nội. We hope that these activities will help push the development for both sports in the city."

As many as 28 teams from the city-based universities, academies and colleges are taking part in the inaugurated Games which will wrap up on October 22.

It is under the technical support of the Hà Nội Basketball Federation and Hà Nội Football Federation.

All matches are broadcast live and exclusive on MyTV channels.

According to organisers, the Games will be held annually to push the development of college sports. It hopes to discover talented players for Hà Nội's U23 basketball squad and the U23 futsal side of Thái Sơn Bắc FC. VNS