VBF President Bảo expected to lift national boxing to new heights

HCM CITY — Lưu Tú Bảo wants to take national boxing to higher level after he was voted Việt Nam Boxing Federation (VBF) President at a recent National Congress in HCM City.

Bảo, president of the HCM City Boxing Federation, received nods from 100 per cent of delegates at the October 15 meeting which elected the 27-member Executive Committee for the second term from 2023-28.

Bảo is also famous in the pro boxing community. His Saigon Sports Club (SSC) is one of the best fitness and martial art gyms in Việt Nam. As Asia’s largest mixed martial arts and cross training centre, SSG offers various disciplines accessible to everybody including boxing.

SSC has hosted and organised many international boxing competitions such as the WBA Asia Boxing Championship, SSC Championship Events, SSC Interclub Boxing & Muay Thai which lured attention and appreciation of continental fighters, experts and supporters.

SSC has been a strategic partner and sponsor of VBF since 2022, providing billions of đồng in training activities and organising national competitions.

Bảo will be supported by five vice presidents including Nguyễn Duy Hùng, general secretary of the Military Martial Arts Federation. Hùng is also the general secretary of the VBF.

Speaking at the congress, Đặng Hà Việt, director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV), recognised the achievement that the VBF did in the previous period and congratulated the new members of the executive committee as well as the Bảo as the new president.

Việt said there were still concerns that have existed for long time that prevented boxing from strongly developing. He hoped that the new president and his staff would solve the problems and look towards more success in the near future.

The congress then discussed plans for the second term. Among activities were promoting the boxing practice movement, focusing on recruitment, training, coaching and organising competitions.

In addition, VBF would coordinate with the SAV and localities to host national tournaments at high quality and fairness and at the same time strengthen cooperation with international boxing organisations.

VBF would seek sponsorship and mobilise all social resources to support its activities including a target of winning a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics and achieving good results at the 2026 Asian Games. VNS