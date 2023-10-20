Wouldn’t we all do exactly the same?

Paul Kennedy

I’m sure there are many people who go into work each day and feel underappreciated. Almost like you are just going through the motions, watching the clock tick away until it reaches the golden hour and you can call it a day.

Or maybe you feel you’re not being used to your full potential, perhaps getting passed over or ignored when it comes to being assigned important tasks, the likes of which, in the past, had your name written all over them.

Then, you get a call from another company offering you a fresh start. Similar kind of job, but one where you will undoubtedly be top dog. Numero uno. The main man, or woman.

And to twist your arm that little bit more, this new company is offering to pay you at least five times the salary you are currently getting paid.

Who in their right mind would say no?

(Oh, did I mention they are also throwing in a big shiny house to boot? Well, they are.)

In a roundabout kind of way, that’s exactly what happened to former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

After 12 years at Anfield, Henderson had won all he possibly could. The years were catching up on him, and I’m guessing manager Jurgen Klopp probably had a conversation with him to say his place in the starting eleven was no longer guaranteed. That happens in football.

Then the phone rang.

It was Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, managed by his old mucker Steven Gerrard, offering him oodles of cash to captain the club.

I’m sure Henderson thought long and hard about it, and was maybe slightly torn over the decision, especially because of his support for the LGBT community, but in the end, he did what he felt was right for him and his family.

This week Henderson, a regular starter for the England national team, was booed and jeered by his own, so-called supporters, at Wembley in the friendly match against Australia.

I really, really don’t get it.

Henderson might not be a flair player, like a Ronaldo or a Messi. And he’s certainly not a prolific goal scorer (three goals in 80 appearances) but anyone who knows football, will understand that he’s a really, really good player. A leader (he’s vice-captain of his country) and a total workhorse.

He’s also a key member of what is arguably the best England team in decades.

So to boo him just because he did what most people in his shoes would do, is just ridiculous and something I’ll never understand.