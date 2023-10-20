Top teams set high targets ahead of new football season

Football

HÀ NỘI — Defending champions Hà Nội Police FC have set their sights on a double while title favourites Hà Nội FC are determined to win back their top spot when the new season starts on Sunday.

After joining the national premier league last season, the Police spent well in the transfer market, bringing in many quality players such as defender Đoàn Văn Hậu, forward Phan Văn Đức and goalkeeper Filip Nguyễn.

These stars played a key role in helping their team win the trophy, ending their title drought which lasted nearly four decades.

In the second year with the V.League 1, the Police are targetting both the V.League 1 and National Cup.

"Our team won supporters' hearts and love due to our hard-working attitude and professionalism," Colonel Phạm Thanh Hùng, deputy director of the Hà Nội Police Department.

"Players must try their best to go beyond their limits to maintain on top podium in the 2023-24. We will create the most comfortable conditions so that the team can strongly develop and contribute to the growth of the national football."

In their opening match, the Police will host Bình Định at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium.

At the same time, former champions Hà Nội will do everything in their power to return to their regular place at the top of the table.

The 2023-24 is a milestone season for Hà Nội as they are competing in the AFC Champions League for the first time. The team, which finished second in the ranking, not only wants to make their mark in the continental competition but also prove their strength in the domestic leagues.

The team has strongly upgraded their line-up, adding high-quality players to their squad.

Currently, they are home to national team members such as forward Nguyễn Văn Quyết, Đỗ Hùng Dũng, Đỗ Duy Mạnh and Phạm Tuấn Hải and foreigners like central defender Damien Le Tallec, Serbian winger Milan Jevtovic and Brazilian defender Almeida Silva Marcos Antonio.

"This year, national football will make a historic move to join with international competition system as the timetable will be the same as other leagues in the world," said President Đỗ Vinh Quang.

"It is also a milestone for Hà Nội as we debut in the AFC Champions League where we play with strong rivals. This valuable experience will help us to improve our quality and level.

"We believe that it will be a new path for Vietnamese football and Hà Nội. But our target has not changed. We desire to reach high continental levels while working hard to ensure a leading position in the domestic arena. We always aspire to the highest goal, because finishing second is a failure."

After their recent unexpected results from their first match at the AFC Champions League, Hà Nội fired Bozidar Bandovic who won Best Coach of the 2023.

Currently, assistant Lê Đức Tuấn is in charge of the team.

It is said that Hà Nội leaders are in contact with a number of coaches including the former head coach of the national U23 Gong Oh-kyun of South Korea.

Hà Nội will not play this week as they will visit Wuhan Three Town FC on October 24 in Wuhan, Hubei, China.

Their first match will be against Hải Phòng on October 29 at Hàng Đẫy Stadium. — VNS