Golfers to swing for national young talents at Tiền Phong Championship

HÀ NỘI — The Tiền Phong Golf Championship, Swing for Young Talents of Việt Nam 2023 will be held on November 4 at the BRG Kings' Island Golf Resort in Đồng Mô, Sơn Tây, about 50km from downtown Hà Nội.

The tournament is an annual event organised by Tiền Phong Newspaper. This year also marks the newspaper's 70th anniversary.

In its seventh edition, the one-day event features 160 golfers who compete to raise fund for the Fund for Vietnamese Young Talents.

Athletes will be divided into five groups for men, women and juniors.

Organisers have sent invitations to some young players of the national team such as SEA Games champion Lê Khánh Hưng and SEA Games bronze medallist Nguyễn Anh Minh and national women's champion Lê Chúc An.

"Through six last years, the championship has played key role in developing the golf community in Việt Nam, pushing the golf industry and discovering young talents," said Phùng Công Sưởng, deputy editor-in-chief of Tiền Phong Newspaper, deputy director of the Fund for Vietnamese Young Talents and deputy head of the organising board.

"As organisers, we are proud as from our event many players have been growing up and made up strong progress in their career."

In addition to regular prizes for the top ranking players, golfers will have the chance to bring home many big bonuses.

There are four Hole-in-One prizes at the fourth, sixth, 14th and 17th holes. A Volvo XC60 Ultimate and a Volvo S90 Ultimate worth nearly VNĐ7 billion (US$283,300) are up for grabs.

Other prizes are golf sets from TaylorMade and Majesty brands which cost nearly VNĐ500 million in total.

The Fund for Vietnamese Young Talents was established in 1993 by the Prime Minister as the honorary chairman, the first secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union is the chairman of the executive council and the Tiền Phong Newspaper is the executive agency.

It aims to help young talents actively participate in the cause of national construction, as well as to discover, encourage and support the youth to nurture their talents, especially those in difficult circumstances.

After 30 years the fund has presented tens of billions of đồng in scholarships, incentive bonuses, and financial support to groups and individuals with outstanding achievements in the many fields of studying, scientific research, start-up, national security and defence, culture and sports among others. VNS