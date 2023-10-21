More than 1,500 runners to compete at Việt Nam Jungle Marathon

Marathon

THANH HÓA — More than 1,500 runners from 40 nations will compete in the Việt Nam Jungle Marathon (VJM) in the Pù Luông Nature Reserve, Thanh Hóa Province this weekend.

Runners will race distances up to 70km on challenging terrain through the beautiful trails of the reserve. Most races will begin in Leo Village, one of Việt Nam’s most beautiful and pristine areas, with rugged limestone mountains, cascading waterfalls and quaint traditional villages complete with water wheels.

The race will take ultra runners over Đồi Trời mountain peak, through Hiếu Village and across to Kho Mường Village. It finishes in the ethnic Thái community of Hang Village where the organising board along with locals, have created an international race village.

VJM's Race director David Lloyd said: “We started the VJM in 2017 when Pù Luông was quite hard to get to and there were very few accommodation options in the area. Very few people had heard of Pù Luông back then.

"However, we saw the beauty and the huge potential of this very special and unique place. This year we will welcome over 1,500 runners from 40 nations to Pù Luông Nature Reserve. These runners will enjoy scenic beauty, great trail and the warm, welcoming culture of the ethnic Thái people of the area.”

This year’s event will feature a quality field of international athletes including a multiple long distance world record holder, Austria’s Rainer Predl, who holds the world record for the longest treadmill run in seven days with a distance of 853.46km. To do this he ran for 168 hours in the week and slept only 15 hours.

Back in 2011 he held the 100km treadmill record with 7 hours 15 minutes. This record has since been broken. His most unique record was set in 2020 when he completed the longest run around a kitchen table with 70km completed on a 6.35m circuit. It remains to be seen how 70km on Việt Nam’s trails compares to 70km around a table!

Predl said: “I would also like to dedicate the Việt Nam jungle race to my late father and a good running friend who lost their lives too early last year and this year.

"This will be a very emotional but important run in Việt Nam for me and I'm really looking forward to it.”

On his own chances of success on Việt Nam’s trails, he said: “Of course I'm a road runner, but in Austria I have the wonderful opportunities to train and gain experience in mountains. A few years ago I was able to place on the podium in a 100km trail run in Austria. However, I am an underdog and a surprise package. Anything can happen!”

Alongside Predl is Ferdinand Airault of France, whose results include a win at the Nine Dragons 50km and a second at the Rocky Raccoon 100 Endurance Trail Race.

Another podium favourite will be Việt Nam’s Nguyễn Sĩ Hiếu, winner of MANTRA 100 and Việt Nam Trail Marathon 2023. He will be joined by compatriot Nguyễn Minh Tuấn who won the VJM 70km in 2018 and has since scored podiums at other Topas Việt Nam Trail Series races. Jean Haniquaut of France is another one to watch.

Women’s competition

The women’s race will see athlete Kellie Angel of Australia start as a favourite following her win at le Tour de Cabrenc and her second place at Laveredo by UTMB 80km. She will be joined by Erin Kelly from the UK.

Like Kellie, Erin will be racing in Việt Nam for the first time. Erin’s podiums include two solid UK third place results: Salomon Serpent Trail 100km and the Sunrise Ultra 138km.

Among the Vietnamese runners is VMM 100 miles champion Nguyễn Phương alongside Lương Thị Lợi, who is racing hot off her third place at the Việt Nam Mountain Marathon 100km last month.

Charity Work

Like every race by Topas, VJM has a charity element. A school in the finish village is set for an upgrade with classrooms and teacher rooms using VNĐ500 million from the VJM.

Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation also benefits from the race, with 50 kids and staff being fully funded to join the race, with transport from Hà Nội and accommodation and food in the race village. VNS