Senior Amateur Championship to prepares to tee off in Việt Nam

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the 2023 Asia-Pacific Senior Amateur Championship for the second time on November 21-23 at the Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hội An in Quảng Nam Province.

It will feature around 100 golfers from 47 member countries of the Asian-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) such as Japan, South Korea, China, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Thailand and Malaysia.

They will compete in individual and team categories for men and women, competing in 54 holes.

"There are three goals we strive to achieve in this tournament," said Bạch Cường Khang, tournament director.

"We want to show Vietnam Golf Association's ability to organise international tournaments; prove that the infrastructure in Việt Nam can serve quality golf event; and introduce and promote the image of Việt Nam as a golf destination and a friendly tourist country.

"Most of all, we hope that athletes will have a deep impression with the tournament and Việt Nam."

The APGC Senior Amateur Championship is the Asia-Pacific’s premier team and individual championship for senior male golfers.

The winner receives exemption into The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews's (R&A) Senior Amateur Championship. Eligible players are amateurs who are 55 years old and over and their handicaps do not exceed the handicap limit for their age category at the time of entry, or who are an exempt player.

The tournament was inaugurated in 2006 and has been held 12 times, with the most recent edition taking place in Malaysia in 2019.

In 2013, Việt Nam hosted the competition for the first time at the Montgomerie Links Golf Course in the central city of Đà Nẵng. VNS