Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Sports

Senior Amateur Championship to prepares to tee off in Việt Nam

October 20, 2023 - 21:22
The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation’s Senior Amateur Championship is scheduled to take place at the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hội An in Quảng Nam from November 21-23.

Golf

Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hội An is selected to be competition venue of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Senior Amateur Championship on November 21-23, Photo Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hội An

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the 2023 Asia-Pacific Senior Amateur Championship for the second time on November 21-23 at the Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hội An in Quảng Nam Province.

It will feature around 100 golfers from 47 member countries of the Asian-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) such as Japan, South Korea, China, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Thailand and Malaysia.

They will compete in individual and team categories for men and women, competing in 54 holes.

"There are three goals we strive to achieve in this tournament," said Bạch Cường Khang, tournament director.

"We want to show Vietnam Golf Association's ability to organise international tournaments; prove that the infrastructure in Việt Nam can serve quality golf event; and introduce and promote the image of Việt Nam as a golf destination and a friendly tourist country.

"Most of all, we hope that athletes will have a deep impression with the tournament and Việt Nam."

The APGC Senior Amateur Championship is the Asia-Pacific’s premier team and individual championship for senior male golfers.

The winner receives exemption into The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews's (R&A) Senior Amateur Championship. Eligible players are amateurs who are 55 years old and over and their handicaps do not exceed the handicap limit for their age category at the time of entry, or who are an exempt player.

The tournament was inaugurated in 2006 and has been held 12 times, with the most recent edition taking place in Malaysia in 2019.

In 2013, Việt Nam hosted the competition for the first time at the Montgomerie Links Golf Course in the central city of Đà Nẵng. VNS

sport golf golfer tournament

see also

More on this story

Sports

Amazing race

Were you up at the break of dawn for the marathon? Thousands of people were, and it proved to be a popular event for everyone that hit the road.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom