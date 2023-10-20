Athletes to vie for title at National Junior Skating Championships

Skating

HÀ NỘI — The National Junior Skating Championships 2023 is ongoing at Hà Nội's Royal City Skating Rink with the participation of 100 athletes.

Not only local competitors but also Vietnamese athletes living abroad return home for the titles.

The figure skating events with seven categories -- adult, men's and women's junior, men's and women's novice, elementary and preliminary -- are on October 20-21. Meanwhile the speed skating events with 18 categories for men and women will be on October 21-22.

The event, organised by the Skating Federation of Việt Nam, aims to find talented competitors for the national teams. They will receive intensive training courses for better technique before representing Việt Nam in international tournaments

The most important event will be the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand in 2025. Skating has been drafted as one of the official sports. This will be speed skating’s debut in the largest regional sporting festival.

Organisers hoped that through the tournament the skating sport would reach a wider audience in the region. It is expected to create healthy lifestyles and the habit of practising sport among people, improving their physique and fitness. VNS