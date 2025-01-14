Former Man Utd Star Jesse Lingard to compete in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Former Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard will play in a friendly match in Việt Nam.

FC Seoul, a team in the K-League, have surprisingly chosen Việt Nam as their training ground to prepare for the new season. During their stay, FC Seoul will play Thể Công - Viettel Club in a behind-closed-doors friendly match scheduled for January 15 or 16.

Lingard, who has joined FC Seoul for the 2024 season, is expected to feature.

Since his arrival, he has played 26 matches, scoring four goals across all competitions. Prior to this move, Lingard spent his entire career in England, with his most remarkable performances coming while wearing the Manchester United jersey.

The 2017/2018 season marked Lingard's peak form, during which he scored eight goals. — VNS