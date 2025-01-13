HCM City to compete against UAE team in AFC Women's Champions League

HÀ NỘI — HCM City will face the Abu Dhabi Country Club from the United Arab Emirates in the quarter-finals of the AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25, the AFC has announced.

The quarter-final matches are scheduled on March 22 and 23, with the Thống Nhất Stadium in HCM City serving as the venue for the clash between the two teams.

The semi-finals and finals of the AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25 will take place in a centralised format on May 21-24.

In the group stage, HCM City achieved two victories against Taichung Blue Whale from Chinese Taipei and Odisha from India, both ending with a score of 3-1.

However, they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the title favourites, Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies of Japan. This marks the first time the Vietnamese champions are competing abroad, and they finished second in the group stage, securing their spot in the quarter-finals. - VNS