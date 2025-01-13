Politics & Law
Home Sports

HCM City to compete against UAE team in AFC Women's Champions League

January 13, 2025 - 11:07
The quarter-final matches are scheduled on March 22 and 23, with the Thống Nhất Stadium in HCM City serving as the venue for the clash between the two teams.
Players from HCM City women's team celebrate a goal. — Photo danviet.vn

HÀ NỘI — HCM City will face the Abu Dhabi Country Club from the United Arab Emirates in the quarter-finals of the AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25, the AFC has announced.

The quarter-final matches are scheduled on March 22 and 23, with the Thống Nhất Stadium in HCM City serving as the venue for the clash between the two teams.

The semi-finals and finals of the AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25 will take place in a centralised format on May 21-24.

In the group stage, HCM City achieved two victories against Taichung Blue Whale from Chinese Taipei and Odisha from India, both ending with a score of 3-1.

However, they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the title favourites, Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies of Japan. This marks the first time the Vietnamese champions are competing abroad, and they finished second in the group stage, securing their spot in the quarter-finals. - VNS

sport football match tournament cup

Sports

You’ll never walk Elon

Musk himself will probably want to coach the team, and play. The kit will be sponsored by X and chances are the ground will be named SpaceX, with the pitch doubling up as a rocket launch pad during the off-season.
Sports

Five Vietnamese players make history at ASEAN Cup 2024

This triumph is especially significant as five players have now achieved the distinction of winning the ASEAN Cup twice: striker Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Nguyễn Tiến Linh, midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải, centre-back Bùi Tiến Dũng, and Đỗ Duy Mạnh.

