Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Vân and Bednarek secure top awards of HCM City Marathon 2025

January 13, 2025 - 10:36
About 10,000 runners took part in the annual HCM City Marathon which also saw the city celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025).

Marathon

About 10,000 runners took to the roads for the 12th edition of the HCM City Marathon on January 12. Photo of Pulse Active

HCM CITY — Nguyễn Thị Thúy Vân and Adrian Bednarek took top places on the podium at the 2025 HCM City Marathon, a special edition, on January 12.

Vân finished the women's 42km category in a time of 3hr 0.15min, followed by Trần Thị Kim Kiều and Nguyễn Thị Trà Giang.

In the men's category, Polish runner Bednarek set his domination from the start and ran solo to the finish line in 2:30.57.

Kenyan Chumba Henry Kipkirui and local young runner Huỳnh Anh Khôi, were second and third, respectively.

Over the 21km distance, Vietnamese runners dominated the men's race.

Trương Trí Tâm (1:10.25), Terence Lai (1:10.28) and Triệu Tiến Luyện (1:10.33) were top three finishers, competing against each other from the early stages.

In the women's category, Vietnamese Lê Thị Yến Như (1:19.42) and Nguyễn Khánh Ly (1:22.59) took gold and bronze, while British runner Abbie Pearse (1:21.30) secured silver, one of four foreign runners in the top ten.

The winners of the 10km events were Nguyễn Văn Khang (33.27min) on the men's side and Phạm Thị Thúy Hạnh (39.24min) in the women's.

This 12th marathon, first organised in 1992, was one of events to celebrate the city's 50th anniversary on the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025).

All three routes were designed to start in front of the Reunification Palace in District 1's centre, an historic landmark that marks the victorious Hồ Chí Minh Campaign.

On their way to the finish line, runners were led through the local famous sites including the city's Opera House, Ba Son Bridge, Bạch Đằng Whaft and Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street cheered on by thousands of supporters, running club members and volunteers.

The annual marathon is one of the city's main sporting events to encourage people to regularly practice physical exercise and take up sport to improve their health.

Organisers expect to attract about 20,000 athletes in the next three years and contribute even more to local tourism industry development. - VNS

athletics walk racing marathon

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Sports

You’ll never walk Elon

Musk himself will probably want to coach the team, and play. The kit will be sponsored by X and chances are the ground will be named SpaceX, with the pitch doubling up as a rocket launch pad during the off-season.
Sports

Five Vietnamese players make history at ASEAN Cup 2024

This triumph is especially significant as five players have now achieved the distinction of winning the ASEAN Cup twice: striker Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Nguyễn Tiến Linh, midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải, centre-back Bùi Tiến Dũng, and Đỗ Duy Mạnh.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom