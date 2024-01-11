HCM City Marathon to welcome 11,000 runners in its 11th season

Marathon

HCM CITY — The southern city's year in sports will begin with the 11th edition of the HCM City Marathon this weekend.

The event will feature more than 11,000 elite and amateur athletes, including 1,300 foreigners from 60 countries and regions, competing on new routes that link the local best landmarks and historical venues.

As one of the most watched marathons in Việt Nam, it attracts thousands of participants every year and has the largest number of followers on social networks in the country.

Since opening for registration, all slots were sold out within a month and a half because of the huge number of applications.

The demand to participate in the tournament was still high as many people expressed their desire to join the race. Despite having over 1,000 people on the waiting list, the organising committee decided not to open additional registrations, to ensure plans to bring the best experience to athletes.

All four categories of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km start and finish at the April 30 Park in District 1, a totally new track compared to the previous races.

The number of runners in the marathon and half marathon categories accounts for 49 per cent of the total number of participants, three times more than it was in 2017 when these two distances were first held.

Elite runners include former SEA Games marathon bronze medallist Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa and SEA Games 10,000m silver medallist Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ on the women's side, along with SEA Games bronze medallist Hoàng Nguyên Thanh and well known veteran runner Lê Văn Tuấn, top candidates in the men's.

They will be against powerful rivals such as Stephen Mungathia Mugambi and Cheptoeck Careen Mwetich, from the world marathon hub of Kenya. They are considered title favourites as their results are less than 2.25hr, the best among registered competitors.

In addition to categories for individual runners, the organisers also hold classes for groups and enterprises. Nearly 3,600 runners of 60 clubs will vie for top rankings.

Organisers also open the door for children of the Elite Orphans Club take part in the 5km. It is to encourage them to integrate into community lifestyle and also support those with athletic talent to become professional athletes in the future.

The total award of VNĐ800 million (US$32,800) is up for grabs, in which the overall winner will walk away with VNĐ60 million.

A special bonus of three diamonds at a cost of VNĐ60 million will be given to winners of men's and women's full marathon classes and a Vietnamese runner with the best result in 42km.

On their route, athletes will pass by Ba Son Bridge, HCM City Opera House, Bến Thành Market and Bạch Đằng Wharf.

Starting early in the morning, marathoners will enjoy the city at dawn and running in the midst of the usual bustling city under the cool weather.

The event will be over three days starting from January 12 and with the final race day on January 14.

Through these days, runners and tourists will have opportunities to visit booths of sponsors and enterprises with many activities and promotions.

The marathon, with the support of the municipal People's Committee, was first organised in 2013 by the HCM City Athletics Federation and Pulse Active Company.

After a decade, organisers hope that the 2024 season will open a new chapter, continuing to entertain runners and change people's lifestyles toward strong health and healthy habits.

It is also expected to push the development of running in particular and sport in general in the city and across Việt Nam.

In addition to the races, the +Positive campaign is also organised to urge people to minimise the event's impact on the environment, keeping the city clean and beautiful for everyone. VNS