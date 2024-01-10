Việt Nam secures fourth ticket to Paris Olympics

HÀ NỘI Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền has earned Việt Nam’s fourth ticket to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics following her excellent performance at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2024 which is being held in Indonesia from January 7-17.

The coaching staff said on January 10 that gaining 125.9 points in the finale and ranking fourth in the women's 10-metre air pistol event, Tuyền, born in 2003, was qualified to attend the Olympics.

On January 9, markspersons Phạm Quang Huy and Trịnh Thu Vinh won a gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event. However, this does not count as an Olympic qualifier.

Earlier, Vinh won a slot at the Olympics as she achieved a high result at the 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships in Azerbaijan in August 2023.

Cyclist Nguyễn Thị Thật and swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng also grabbed berths at the summer games in Paris. VNA/VNS