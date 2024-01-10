Society
Việt Nam secures fourth ticket to Paris Olympics

January 10, 2024 - 21:02
The coaching staff said on January 10 that gaining 125.9 points in the finale and ranking fourth in the women's 10-metre air pistol event, Tuyền was qualified to attend the Olympics.

 

Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền has earned Việt Nam’s fourth ticket to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Photo: sggp.org.vn

HÀ NỘI Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền has earned Việt Nam’s fourth ticket to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics following her excellent performance at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2024 which is being held in Indonesia from January 7-17.

The coaching staff said on January 10 that gaining 125.9 points in the finale and ranking fourth in the women's 10-metre air pistol event, Tuyền, born in 2003, was qualified to attend the Olympics.

On January 9, markspersons Phạm Quang Huy and Trịnh Thu Vinh won a gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event. However, this does not count as an Olympic qualifier.

Earlier, Vinh won a slot at the Olympics as she achieved a high result at the 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships in Azerbaijan in August 2023.

Cyclist Nguyễn Thị Thật and swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng also grabbed berths at the summer games in Paris. VNA/VNS

Volleyball star Thúy ready to serve her country

Playing far away from home, Trần Thị Thanh Thúy receives strong love and support because of her talent and skill in all aspects of the game, which made her one of the 10 best Vietnamese players in volleyball history.
The dynamic transformation of Vietnamese Volleyball

This year, the 2024 National Volleyball Championship has once again modified its competition structure, resulting in a positive impact and garnering praise from teams. The new format follows the international model adopted by countries with strong volleyball traditions.

Hate to say it, but I told you so

I don’t need to remind football fans just how good a player he was, that’s not in question, but as a manager, its clear things have not worked out for him.

