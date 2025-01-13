Việt Nam's swimming prospects for 2025 and beyond

Swimming

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese swimming is poised for a remarkable year, fuelled by impressive performances at Thailand's recent South-East Asia Age Group Swimming Championships.

Representing the nation, 42 talented swimmers made waves, securing an impressive second place in the medal tally with a stunning 27 gold, 25 silver, and 16 bronze medals. The team also shattered two records during this exhilarating competition.

Head coach Nguyễn Hoàng Vũ expressed optimism about these results, highlighting them as a promising indicator of the athletes' strong form. Emerging talents like Nguyễn Quang Thuấn and Nguyễn Thúy Hiền are making significant strides, closing in on their more established counterparts. This youthful energy infusion ensures the team remains competitive against regional rivals.

Lê Thanh Huyền, head of the swimming department at the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, echoed this sentiment, noting the emergence of a generation of gifted young athletes. With the right investment, these swimmers could contend for medals in prestigious competitions like the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and even at the continental level.

At the Southeast Asian age group championship, the Vietnamese team showcased their youthful prowess, with every athlete clinching gold in their respective events. Notable performances came from Mai Trần Tuấn Anh, Nguyễn Quang Thuấn and Dương Văn Hoàng Quy in the men’s category, alongside Nguyễn Thúy Hiền, Nguyễn Ngọc Thủy Tiên and Lê Thị Thùy Trang in the women’s events. These remarkable athletes, aged between 13 and 18, demonstrated extraordinary talent and determination.

"The achievements of our young athletes reflect their resilience and dedication," Huyền said.

"This tournament has also allowed our coaching staff to assess performance metrics and identify potential breakout stars for the future."

Aiming for SEA Games 33

Sports expert Nguyễn Hồng Minh cautioned against complacency, despite the team's recent successes.

"While we’ve performed well at the Southeast Asian Championship, we must remain vigilant," Minh said.

"Countries like Thailand and the Philippines have made significant investments in their athletes. Our swimmers are capable of winning gold at the SEA Games, but to aspire for higher accolades - such as medals at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) or even securing spots at the Olympics - we need to focus on nurturing young talent, training overseas, and enhancing their skills."

Nguyễn Hoàng Vũ reiterated the team's commitment to excellence, noting that the 33rd SEA Games will feature 19 events for both men and women. The current squad holds promise, particularly with key athletes like Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, Trần Hưng Nguyên and Phạm Thanh Bảo, who are known for their consistent performance and competitive spirit. Young stars like Thúy Hiền and Quang Thuấn are anticipated to elevate their achievements on this prestigious stage.

Huyền revealed that the Vietnamese swimming team has officially gathered 23 athletes, training across three locations: HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Cần Thơ. They are now under the guidance of a new Brazilian coach with extensive experience across Asia.

"We are optimistic about collaborating with this expert to maximise our training effectiveness," Huyền shared.

The Vietnamese swimming team plans to send several key athletes abroad for training in 2025, ensuring they are well-prepared and in peak condition for the upcoming SEA Games. VNS