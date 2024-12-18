Politics & Law
Home Sports

Hà Nội Police face European Slavia Praha in friendly match

December 18, 2024 - 16:55
Hà Nội Police to play Slavia Praha in a friendly match on December 18 night in Hà Nội.

Football

Slavia Praha players seen at a training session in Hà Nội. They will play the host champion on December 18. — Photo of organisers

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police will play Slavia Praha in a friendly match on December 18 in Hà Nội.

It will be a clash of the Việt Nam's reigning champions and the Czech Republic's former winners, at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium, one of activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

While the Police were re-established in 2023 and won their V.League title in the same year, Slavia Praha are a legacy team, who were founded in 1892. They secured seven national championships and twice participated in the UEFA Champions League and they twice finished in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Currently Slavia Praha are placed No 34 in the European rankings. The team arrived in Hà Nội on December 16 and had two training sessions ahead of the match.

Coach Mano Polking of the Police said the match against an European rival was a rare opportunity for his players to gain some valuable experience and sharpen their skills.

It was also a test for players before they are back in action after the ASEAN Cup 2024. This season, apart from the V.League 1 and National Cup, the Police competed in the ASEAN Club Championship. — VNS

