People's Police win first Việt Nam Pickleball Open Cup

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — People's Police Club won big at the first tournament of the Việt Nam Pickleball Open Cup by Pharmacity (VPC) 2024 which closed on December 15 in Hà Nội.

After four days of Hà Nội stage's competitions, their athletes won three out of five championship titles in the Pro discipline, positioning their leading place in the national pickleball community.

The winners were Nguyễn Anh Thắng and Trần Huyền Trang in the mixed doubles event, Thắng and Trần Tuấn Minh in the men's doubles, and Trang and her 16-year-old partner Sophia Phương Anh in the women's doubles.

The club also pocketed a title for the team event.

Players took part in ten categories for amateurs divided into age groups of under-35 and over-35.

High-ranking players shared a total bonus of VNĐ500 million (US$19,700).

The VPC 2024 is expected to be elevated to a pro competition for national athletes, a strong foundation for international events in the near future.

In addition to competitive matches, supporters also enjoyed other activities including the Proton Super Stars Clinic. They had the chance to meet players including international pros, such as world number four Quang Dương and the Walker sisters.

The event not only gave basic pickleball knowledge to participants but also connected people and spread the message of the sport to the wider community.

The VPC 2024 is organised by New Sports, a pioneer in developing basketball and baseball associations in Việt Nam, under the support of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports. VNS