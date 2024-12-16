Politics & Law
Home Sports

People's Police win first Việt Nam Pickleball Open Cup

December 16, 2024 - 16:32
Pickleball

The People's Police Pickleball Club celebrate their win at the Việt Nam Pickleball Open Cup by Pharmacity 2024 on December 15 in Hà Nội. Photos of New Sports

HÀ NỘI — People's Police Club won big at the first tournament of the Việt Nam Pickleball Open Cup by Pharmacity (VPC) 2024 which closed on December 15 in Hà Nội.

After four days of Hà Nội stage's competitions, their athletes won three out of five championship titles in the Pro discipline, positioning their leading place in the national pickleball community.

The winners were Nguyễn Anh Thắng and Trần Huyền Trang in the mixed doubles event, Thắng and Trần Tuấn Minh in the men's doubles, and Trang and her 16-year-old partner Sophia Phương Anh in the women's doubles.

The club also pocketed a title for the team event.

Players took part in ten categories for amateurs divided into age groups of under-35 and over-35.

High-ranking players shared a total bonus of VNĐ500 million (US$19,700).

World No 4 Quang Dương (right) takes a photo with fans during the VPC 2024.

The VPC 2024 is expected to be elevated to a pro competition for national athletes, a strong foundation for international events in the near future.

In addition to competitive matches, supporters also enjoyed other activities including the Proton Super Stars Clinic. They had the chance to meet players including international pros, such as world number four Quang Dương and the Walker sisters.

The event not only gave basic pickleball knowledge to participants but also connected people and spread the message of the sport to the wider community.

The VPC 2024 is organised by New Sports, a pioneer in developing basketball and baseball associations in Việt Nam, under the support of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports. VNS

Pickleball sport Việt Nam tournament

Sports

Cát Tiên Jungle Paths scheduled for Sunday

The event offers five different distances to cater to the varying needs and fitness levels of each runner. The routes consist of flat roads winding through the forest, providing a refreshing running experience that harmonises with the stunning nature of Cát Tiên.
Sports

Ange needs all the mates he can get

Their season so far has been as rough a ride as those early settlers will have experienced on board one of the hundreds of ships that set sail from Great Britain to Australia in the 1700s.

