Liveblog: Việt Nam vs. Indonesia - 2024 ASEAN Championship Group B

December 15, 2024 - 19:44
Welcome to our live blog coverage as Việt Nam host Indonesia in the 2024 ASEAN Championship! Kick-off is at 8pm Việt Nam time, follow along here for all the action as Việt Nam look to build on their victory over Laos and take on Group B's top contender, Indonesia.
Vietnamese players express gratitude to supporters after beating Laos 4-1 in Group B match of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup on December 9. Việt Nam target a place in the final of the regional championship. — Photos courtesy of VFF

Anh Đức

VIỆT TRÌ — Welcome to our live blog coverage as Việt Nam host Indonesia in the 2024 ASEAN Championship! Kick-off is at 8pm Việt Nam time, follow along here for all the action as Việt Nam look to build on their victory over Laos and take on Group B's top contender, Indonesia. — VNS

Ange needs all the mates he can get

Their season so far has been as rough a ride as those early settlers will have experienced on board one of the hundreds of ships that set sail from Great Britain to Australia in the 1700s.

