Việt Nam to face tough group at FIVB Volleyball Women’s U21 World Championship

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will compete in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U21 World Championship, scheduled for August 7-17 in Indonesia.

Việt Nam have been placed in Pool A, alongside strong teams such as Serbia, Canada, Indonesia, Argentina and Puerto Rico. Serbia, the runner-up in the 2021 championship, poses an especially significant challenge for the Vietnamese players.

The tournament features a total of 24 teams divided into four groups, with the top four teams advancing to the final round.

This marks a historic achievement for the Vietnamese women’s national volleyball team, as they have qualified for the 2025 championship for the first time. They secured their spot by finishing fifth at the 2024 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship, defeating Chinese Taipei on July 8.

This is the best result ever for Việt Nam at an event organised by the International Volleyball Federation. VNS