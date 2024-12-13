Việt Nam upbeat on third ASEAN Cup victory

Football

Thanh Hà

Việt Nam is targeting a third ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup title following a dominant 4-1 victory over Laos in Vientiane on December 9.

The strong opening match set the tone for Việt Nam’s campaign at the 28-year-old tournament, organised by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and contested by national teams across Southeast Asia.

The AFF Championship, the region's premier football competition, has returned for its 15th edition. Defending champions Thailand, who are chasing a record-extending eighth title, are among the main rivals for Việt Nam, along with perennial contenders Indonesia and Malaysia.

Since its inception in 1996, the biennial tournament has grown from a two-week event into a month-long spectacle hosted across Southeast Asia in major cities such as Hà Nội, Bangkok, Manila, and Jakarta. The competition has become a cultural phenomenon, drawing sold-out crowds and millions of fans.

Việt Nam has won the championship twice, in 2008 and 2018, and now aims to secure its third title under the guidance of new head coach Kim Sang-sik from South Korea. This year, the team has been drawn into Group B alongside Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Myanmar. To progress, Việt Nam must finish in one of the group’s top two spots and advance to the knockout stages.

Positive start

Head coach Kim expressed satisfaction with Việt Nam’s opening win, saying it set a solid foundation for their championship aspirations.

"This was our first match, and securing a victory was the most important objective. I’m pleased with the team’s performance," said Kim, a celebrated former South Korean midfielder.

"We encountered some challenges, missing opportunities in the first half, but the players stayed focused and executed better in the second half. Our goal is to reach the final and win the cup. I’m confident the team is 100 per cent ready, both physically and mentally, to achieve this."

Kim, who took over the team seven months ago, has faced a challenging journey, recording one win, one draw, and three losses in friendlies before the ASEAN Cup. Despite this, he has received strong support from the Việt Nam Football Federation, players, and fans as he works on a long-term project to elevate Vietnamese football.

For this campaign, Kim has assembled a squad combining experienced veterans and promising young talent. Leading the charge are seasoned players like striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh, midfielders Nguyễn Hoàng Đức and Nguyễn Quang Hải, and defenders Bùi Tiến Dũng and Đỗ Duy Mạnh, all of whom aim to secure their second AFF title.

Complementing them are rising stars like Bùi Vĩ Hào and Khuất Văn Khang, who bring fresh energy and dynamism to the squad. Goalkeeper Nguyễn Filip, one of the tournament’s most valuable players, will make his AFF Championship debut, strengthening Việt Nam’s defence.

A notable addition to the team is striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, the national team’s all-time leading scorer and the first naturalised foreign player to represent Việt Nam in an official tournament. Born in Brazil, Son has made Việt Nam his home and is determined to give back to the country that has supported him.

"Playing for the national team is a dream for every footballer. I’m proud to wear Việt Nam’s jersey and will give my best to help the team win the championship," said Son, who is eligible to play from December 21 under FIFA rules.

Despite lacking international experience, Son’s physicality, technical skills, and determination are expected to make a significant impact on Việt Nam’s attacking capabilities.

In addition to intensive training in Hà Nội, the team held a 10-day camp in Gyeongju, South Korea, where they played three friendlies and secured convincing victories.

"The players have shown great progress in technique and tactics. They are passionate, determined, and united in their goal. I’m confident they’ll deliver results that will make Vietnamese fans proud," Kim said after the camp.

Defender Nguyễn Thành Chung echoed the coach’s sentiments, expressing excitement and determination ahead of the tournament.

"We are confident and ready for the competition. The training in South Korea was valuable, helping us improve fitness, technique, and understanding of the game plan. Our goal is clear – to win the championship," said Chung.

Strong contenders

While Việt Nam is considered one of the favourites, they face stiff competition from traditional powerhouses Thailand and Indonesia.

Thailand, the defending champions, are missing key players like Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda, and Theerathon Bunmathan, who were not released by their clubs abroad. Despite this, their squad boasts talented players such as Supachok Sarachat and Nicholas Mickelson, who pose a significant threat.

Indonesia, Việt Nam’s next opponent on December 15, has fielded a young but ambitious team, including eight players who competed in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Head coach Shin Tae-yong also from South Korea remains optimistic despite the absence of key players, aiming to secure Indonesia’s first AFF Championship title.

Regional experts have also highlighted Việt Nam’s strength. Laos coach Ha Hyeok-jun described Việt Nam as the strongest team in Southeast Asia, praising their physicality, technical skills, and tactical discipline.

Former Thailand and Việt Nam women’s coach Steve Darby agreed, saying, "Việt Nam has a strong squad and should be considered favourites. Tiến Linh is a standout player – a classic goal scorer who works tirelessly for the team."

Former Thailand head coach Mano Polking, now managing Hà Nội Police FC, added, "Việt Nam and Thailand are the top contenders. If either team fails to reach the semi-finals, it would be a major upset. Việt Nam has a strong chance of winning this year."

As the tournament progresses, the Vietnamese squad is determined to meet the high expectations of fans. Striker Son expressed his gratitude for the support and pledged to contribute to the team’s success.

"Việt Nam has given me so much, and it’s time for me to give back. I will do my best to score goals and help the team win the championship," said Son.

Vietnamese pundit Nguyễn Quang Huy emphasised the importance of Son’s role in improving Việt Nam’s attacking efficiency.

"Son is a strong, skilled player who can make a real difference. His partnership with Tiến Linh will be a formidable force in the tournament," Huy said.

With a balanced squad, meticulous preparation, and unwavering support from fans, Việt Nam is well-positioned to reclaim the ASEAN Cup and continue their rise in Southeast Asian football. VNS