Thousands of football fans line up to buy tickets to watch the Vietnamese team

PHÚ THỌ — Thousands of spectators were present in front of Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province this morning, waiting to buy tickets to watch the match between the Vietnamese team and Indonesia on December 15 and Việt Nam against Myanmar on December 21, in the group stage of the 2024 ASEAN Cup.

As early as Wednesday night, patient fans, undeterred by the weather, showed up at the ticket sales location, lining up to buy tickets.

With experience from organising the 31st SEA Games, the committee of Việt Trì Stadium, which has a capacity of 20,000, deployed security forces, separated the lines queuing to buy tickets and ensured that sales were as orderly as possible, although clearly there was some jostling.

Tickets for the two matches were sold in two forms, online and in person, but the online tickets were sold out a few days ago.

Tickets for these two matches were issued in three denominations: VNĐ 300,000, VNĐ 200,000 and VNĐ100,000.

According to information from the organising committee, 3,000 tickets (per match) were sold directly, with only two tickets per person allowed.

Although it was cold and rainy, it still could not stop the determination of football fans in Phú Thọ to see their footballing heroes.

The Vietnamese team will face Indonesia at 8pm on December 15. After that, they will face Myanmar at 8pm on December 21. The match against Myanmar is notable because it may be the first time the naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son will make his debut for the Vietnamese team.

In the opening match of the ASEAN Cup 2024, coach Kim Sang-sik's team won 4-1 against Laos, giving some confidence to the Vietnamese team on their way to their championship goal. VNS