Cát Tiên Jungle Paths scheduled for Sunday

ĐỒNG NAI — The second edition of the Cát Tiên Jungle Paths will take place at Cát Tiên National Park in Đồng Nai Province this Sunday.

The event offers five different distances to cater to the varying needs and fitness levels of each runner. But all the routes consist of flat roads winding through the forest, providing a refreshing running experience that harmonises with the stunning nature of Cát Tiên.

Organised by Race Jungle, the most challenging run is over a 70km route that takes runners through diverse terrains, including pristine forests and ancient trees, ensuring both a demanding and beautiful experience. Participants will traverse various landscapes, pass wildlife habitats and visit remarkable tourist destinations. Starting near the National Park, each route promises a unique adventure, from the tranquil Bàu Sấu to the majestic Konia tree.

Because of the mostly-flat terrain runners will be able to maintain their speed, making the event accessible for personal achievements. Organisers say it is a perfect pace to: "Embrace the beauty of nature, enjoy the fresh jungle air and finish with scenic views of the Đồng Nai River". VNS