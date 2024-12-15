SABECO Sports Hub: a journey to connect communities

HÀ NỘI — The closing ceremony of SABECO Sports Hub and the 2024 National Rural Youth Football Tournament took place on the afternoon of Saturday in the northern province of Bắc Giang, marking a successful year of partnership between the HCM Central Youth Union (HCYU) and Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Joint Stock Corporation (SABECO).

The event celebrated achievements while reaffirming a shared vision to strengthen sports movements, promote public health and foster community engagement.

The 2024 National Rural Youth Sports Programme made a strong impression by bringing together 46 teams from 36 provinces and cities. These teams competed passionately in the national finals, culminating in a thrilling final match where Saigon Beer from the East took home the championship trophy amidst cheers and jubilation.

Beyond competition, the tournament exemplified the spirit of camaraderie and unity, with every match contributing to a vibrant atmosphere of shared enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

From football to community culture

SABECO Sports Hub is more than just sports events. It integrates cultural activities, artistic performances, and regional culinary exchanges to celebrate local traditions and foster connections among communities. These cultural elements offer a dynamic blend of physical activity and shared experiences, encouraging participants to lead active lifestyles while embracing the values of their heritage.

During these activities, participants celebrated not only victories on the field but also the shared joy of cultural exchange - connecting diverse communities and inspiring collaboration through traditional values and healthy lifestyles.

At the closing ceremony, Ngô Văn Cương, Secretary of the HCM Central Youth Union, emphasised the long-standing and impactful partnership between SABECO and the Union: “Over the years, we have partnered on many meaningful initiatives, such as the National Rural Youth Festival and the ‘Tết chung một nhà’ programme, supporting workers and students returning home for Tết with discounted travel options. Additionally, projects like ‘Lighting Up the Countryside Roads’ and ‘Lighting Up the Border’ reflect our shared mission to support rural and border communities.”

They would focus on three main priorities including responding to climate change, strengthening community resilience and capacity; and promoting physical health through sports and exercise.

These strategic areas highlight the shared commitment of SABECO and the Central Youth Union to create a healthier, more sustainable, and connected society.

SABECO has long been a strategic partner in promoting sustainability and well-being.

During the closing ceremony, Lester Tan, General Director of SABECO, said: “SABECO Sports Hub is not just about football but includes a lot of other activities as well. We involved many communities around the country and thousands of participants throughout the events. I thank HCYU for coming up with this idea to have a major impact on the communities around us on such a large scale.”

This vision has proven successful, with tens of thousands participating throughout the programme. Community sports hubs now stand as vibrant spaces for not just physical fitness but meaningful interaction, exchange, and shared experiences, particularly in rural areas.

The SABECO Sports Hub isn’t confined to sports competitions alone. It integrates music, artistic performances, and cultural festivities, creating dynamic spaces where joy, community spirit, and well-being intersect. These activities have enriched participants’ experiences, showcasing a seamless blend of sports, entertainment, and cultural pride.

The success of the SABECO Sports Hub initiative creates an important foundation for future community development and sustainability. By organising tournaments, building sports facilities, and creating cultural opportunities, SABECO and the HCYU are contributing to both physical well-being and shared social values.

The initiative goes beyond numbers and competition. It embodies a shared vision for a healthier, more sustainable, and connected society - one that values shared experiences and the spirit of community.

As SABECO Sports Hub continues its journey, it does so with a clear purpose: to promote sustainable living, inspire community well-being, and connect the Vietnamese spirit across generations and geographies.

“The SABECO Sports Hub wants to foster a healthy, balanced, and active lifestyle. And I hope we have done that through all the activities we have carried out this year. I hope this could be a valuable platform that brings a positive impact to the community,” Lester added. — VNS