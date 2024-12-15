Star man Quang Hải brings victory for Việt Nam against Indonesia

Anh Đức

VIỆT TRÌ — A packed Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ had to wait anxiously for 77 minutes before erupting in sheer joy, as the Việt Nam national football team won 1-0 against Indonesia in their second match of the 2024 ASEAN Championship Group B.

A late goal from Nguyễn Quang Hải was enough to seal victory and lift Việt Nam to the top of Group B, with two matches left and a great chance to progress to the semifinals.

Coach Kim Sang-sik, in his first meeting against his former teammate in South Korea Shin Tae-yong, fielded his strongest XI, with Nguyễn Filip starting in goal, and Quang Hải taking his place in central midfield.

The match began slowly as a fatigued Indonesia, having drawn 3-3 at home to Laos just two days ago and playing without their star player Marselino Ferdinan, who is suspended, looked to scrape at least a point from a heated and roaring Việt Trì Stadium.

Việt Nam dominated the first half, holding onto 75 per cent of possession and registering 18 shots on keeper Cahya Supriadi's goal.

But the shot that made the difference came in the 77th minute, from the player that everybody was counting on to break the deadlock.

From an attack on the right wing, the ball reached Quang Hải near the six yard box. Việt Nam's maestro immediately fired a left-footed volley that crashed off the crossbar.

The ball rebounded to Nguyễn Tiến Linh, and Linh trapped it for Quang Hải who never gave up his chase. Another powerful left foot shot was placed straight at Cahya, who let the ball go through his arms and into the back of the net.

The goal was perhaps poetic in its meaning as it recaps the Quang Hải football story: a player who strives to make a difference by playing abroad in one of Europe's top divisions underwent unfortunate circumstances that led to his perceived failure, but did not give up and got this second chance, which he took decisively.

"I'm very happy to contribute to the team's victory. We played with a great mentality, and the victory is great for the fans here in the stands," said Quang Hải in his post-game interview.

"I think that this victory will give more energy and motivation for the team to play better in the upcoming matches," the goal scorer added.

Việt Nam's victory, however, was not clean as a whistle. Woeful back passes and squares by defenders such as Nguyễn Thành Chung created opportunities for Indonesia in the second half. Fortunately for Việt Nam, Filip Nguyễn was able to deny those opportunities and secured Việt Nam's three points, as well as his first ever international victory and clean sheet.

With this result, Việt Nam now lead Group B with six points, ahead of Indonesia, who have four. A win over Philippines on Wednesday, who earlier drew 1-1 with Laos, will secure a spot for the Golden Star Warriors in the semifinals of the 2024 ASEAN Cup. — VNS