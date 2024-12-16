Hà Nội female boxers make their mark at Asian Championships

Boxing

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese boxers have demonstrated remarkable progress at the 2024 Asian Boxing Championship recently held in Thailand, particularly the young female fighters from Hà Nội who shone brightly.

Việt Nam secured three silve and one bronze medal. The boxers fought hard and earned the right to compete in the finals across three weight classes: 48kg, 50kg, and 63kg. Notably, two finalists from Hà Nội’s female boxing team were Ngô Ngọc Linh Chi (48kg) and Hà Thị Linh (63kg).

This achievement signals a positive trend for Hà Nội female boxing, boosting confidence in youth training and emphasising the need for continued investment in the next generation of the national team, with aspirations for greater success on the international stage.

In the women’s 48kg final, Chi faced Uzbekistan's Fozillova Farzona. In her first Asian event, Chi displayed exceptional determination and competitive spirit, landing solid punches. However, against a formidable opponent, she ultimately secured a silver medal for Việt Nam.

In the women’s 63kg final, Olympic boxer Linh put forth a strong effort but fell short against Kazakhstan's Aida Abikeyeva, also bringing home a silver medal.

Nguyễn Như Cường, head of the Hà Nội women’s boxing department and coach of the national team, remarked that while these achievements may not be the highest, they are still impressive, showcasing the progress of young athletes. Chi, at just 19, demonstrated consistent performance, while Linh’s silver medal at the 2024 Asian Championship is commendable.

Đàm Công Điền, head of the boxing and kickboxing department at the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, noted that the Asian Boxing Championship featured many strong competitors from countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand and China. He expressed pride in the results achieved by the Vietnamese women’s boxing team, highlighting the potential of young athletes like Chi and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Trân, who also earned a silver medal. Following the tournament, the coaching staff plans to develop a professional training program to enhance their skills through significant investment.

Expert Nguyễn Hồng Minh emphasised that Hà Nội women’s boxing boasts a talented generation of athletes, including Linh and Nguyễn Thị Tâm, both of whom have secured Olympic spots and won gold medals at the Asian and SEA Games.

He said: “To achieve sustainable development, Hà Nội boxing must invest heavily in young athletes now, providing opportunities for international training and competition.”

Cường added that Hà Nội boxing currently has a promising cohort of athletes. In addition to Tâm and Linh, young talents like Chi, Nguyễn Thu Trang, and Ngô Thị Mai Chúc (all 19 years old) are showing great potential and are poised to inherit the legacy of their seniors. With proper investment, these athletes could achieve significant results in upcoming international competitions.

Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Sports and Physical Training and Competition Center, Đới Đăng Hỷ, mentioned that the centre has consistently invested in high-quality nutrition and training equipment for the Hà Nội boxing team. This includes hiring Thai expert Tawan Mungphingklang and facilitating overseas training and competition for the national women's boxing team. As a result, the team has maintained stable outcomes, including Olympic qualifications.

The centre will continue to support athletes by providing training opportunities in countries with strong sports programs, such as Thailand, to refine their skills. Additionally, efforts will be made to attract sponsorships to fund initiatives that encourage and motivate athletes in competitions, including the 33rd SEA Games scheduled in Thailand in 2025. VNS