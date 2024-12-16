Politics & Law
Home Sports

HCM City to host international martial arts festival

December 16, 2024 - 16:14
HCM City will host an international martial arts festival on December 20. — bvhttdl.gov.vn

HCM CITY — An international martial arts festival will kick off on December 20 in HCM City, featuring thrilling performances, seminars and competitions.

The festival will feature martial arts delegations from across Việt Nam, along with international teams from South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and the Philippines.

It aims to honour the cultural values and essence of Vietnamese martial arts, particularly Vovinam (Vietnamese traditional martial arts), while also promoting traditional martial arts from other countries, including taekwondo, karate and Muay Thai, to visitors.

The event will serve as a platform for athletes to compete and for the broader martial arts community to share knowledge and enhance their skills.

It will take place through December 23. VNS

 

