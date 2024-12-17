Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Vietnamese rising star Minh wins Malaysian Amateur Open 2024

December 17, 2024 - 09:00
Vietnamese golfer Nguyễn Anh Minh won the Malaysian Amateur Open 2024 title, after an impressive comeback victory on December 15 in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

Golf

Nguyễn Anh Minh (left) and Kim Min-su pose with their 120th Malaysian Amateur Open trophies on December 15 in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. Photo apgc.online

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese top golfer Nguyễn Anh Minh won the Malaysian Amateur Open 2024 title, to add another trophy to his haul, following an impressive comeback on December 15 in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

Minh showed his impressive skills, trending with rounds of 72, 70, 74 and 71 on the tight and challenging Sabah Golf & Country Club layout for a one-under-par 287.

The 17-year-old placed fifth in last year's edition at Tiara Melaka Golf & Country Club.

Kim Min-su of South Korea claimed the second place with one-over 289, followed by Indonesian Randy Bintang, who shot four-over 292.

“This victory means so much to me. The course was challenging, but I stayed patient and focused. Winning the Malaysian Amateur Open is an incredible honour and I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete against such talented players,” said Minh, who will be out on the green again at next month's Bonallack Trophy in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ event saw South Korean Lee Sie-un triumph with a total score of 10-over 298. Her compatriot Park Hyo-jin and Thailand’s Prim Prachnakorn were second and third, respectively.

It is Minh's second international victory within two months, after he spearheaded the Vietnamese team to an historic maiden victory in the 30th Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship for the Nomura Cup on home soil at Vinpearl Hải Phòng.

He also topped the individual standings with a 12-under-par 276 total.

Across 2024, Minh has secured six titles. In addition to the Malaysian Amateur Open and Nomura Cup, he won the Việt Nam – Korea LSG Invitational, Taiwan Amateur Championship, Yên Bái Star Invitational and the Việt Nam Amateur Open.

Minh is currently No 61 in the World Golf Amateur Golf Ranking. VNS

golf Bonallack Trophy Nguyen Anh Minh

Related Stories

Sports

12-year-old golfer wins Saigon Junior Golf Tour 2024

Overcoming many strong competitors, the 12-year-old golfer Châu secured victory with a total score of -1, finishing three strokes ahead of Ngô Thanh Sơn and Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, who tied for second place with scores of +2.

see also

More on this story

Sports

Cát Tiên Jungle Paths scheduled for Sunday

The event offers five different distances to cater to the varying needs and fitness levels of each runner. The routes consist of flat roads winding through the forest, providing a refreshing running experience that harmonises with the stunning nature of Cát Tiên.
Sports

Ange needs all the mates he can get

Their season so far has been as rough a ride as those early settlers will have experienced on board one of the hundreds of ships that set sail from Great Britain to Australia in the 1700s.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom