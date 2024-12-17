Vietnamese rising star Minh wins Malaysian Amateur Open 2024

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese top golfer Nguyễn Anh Minh won the Malaysian Amateur Open 2024 title, to add another trophy to his haul, following an impressive comeback on December 15 in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

Minh showed his impressive skills, trending with rounds of 72, 70, 74 and 71 on the tight and challenging Sabah Golf & Country Club layout for a one-under-par 287.

The 17-year-old placed fifth in last year's edition at Tiara Melaka Golf & Country Club.

Kim Min-su of South Korea claimed the second place with one-over 289, followed by Indonesian Randy Bintang, who shot four-over 292.

“This victory means so much to me. The course was challenging, but I stayed patient and focused. Winning the Malaysian Amateur Open is an incredible honour and I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete against such talented players,” said Minh, who will be out on the green again at next month's Bonallack Trophy in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ event saw South Korean Lee Sie-un triumph with a total score of 10-over 298. Her compatriot Park Hyo-jin and Thailand’s Prim Prachnakorn were second and third, respectively.

It is Minh's second international victory within two months, after he spearheaded the Vietnamese team to an historic maiden victory in the 30th Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship for the Nomura Cup on home soil at Vinpearl Hải Phòng.

He also topped the individual standings with a 12-under-par 276 total.

Across 2024, Minh has secured six titles. In addition to the Malaysian Amateur Open and Nomura Cup, he won the Việt Nam – Korea LSG Invitational, Taiwan Amateur Championship, Yên Bái Star Invitational and the Việt Nam Amateur Open.

Minh is currently No 61 in the World Golf Amateur Golf Ranking. VNS