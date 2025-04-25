Nam Định FC secure star striker Nguyễn Xuân Son with landmark contract

NAM ĐỊNH — Naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son has officially signed a monumental six-year contract extension with Nam Định FC, keeping him at Thiên Trường Stadium until 2031.

The announcement was made on the club's social media on Thursday evening.

Son's new deal is not just a commitment, it's a testament to the faith Nam Định has in their star player. Among the 13 footballers who signed new contracts, Son's six-year agreement stands out as the longest – a rarity in the competitive V.League 1.

Should he remain with the club for the duration, the Brazilian-born striker will be 34 at the end of his contract, effectively placing his future in the hands of Nam Định, while the club shows unwavering confidence in his potential.

Following the signing, Son took to his personal page to express his enthusiasm with a brief yet powerful message: "Let’s do this, Thép Xanh Nam Định FC!"

After clinching the 2023/24 V.League 1 championship and earning the Best Scorer title, Son completed his naturalisation process, qualifying him to represent the Vietnamese national team. His impact was immediate, as he shone at the 2024 ASEAN Cup, helping Việt Nam secure the championship while once again taking home the Best Scorer award.

However, his journey hasn’t been without challenges. During the ASEAN Cup, Son suffered a serious injury that required surgery, sidelining him for an extended period. Thankfully, he is now back to training with light exercises, determined to make a strong comeback.

Before securing this new contract, Nam Định turned down a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club exceeding US$3 million, as well as interest from two K-League teams, demonstrating their commitment to keeping Son in the fold.

Son first joined Nam Định in 2020, making an immediate impact by scoring nine goals in 20 appearances. After stints with Đà Nẵng and Bình Định, he returned to Nam Định at the end of the 2023 season and exploded onto the scene with an astonishing 31 goals in the 2023/24 V.League 1 season.

His performance was pivotal, helping Nam Định reclaim their place at the pinnacle of Vietnamese football after a 39-year wait.

With his new contract, the future looks bright for both Son and Nam Định as they aim for continued success together. VNS