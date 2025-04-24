Politics & Law
Home Sports

Select sporting stars honoured to be included in national march

April 24, 2025 - 10:58
A group of Vietnamese athletes say they are honoured to be taking part in the march celebrating the national 50 years of glory on April 30 in HCM City.

 

The athletes will be part of the national march to celebrate the 50 years of glory. Photo Tâm Hà

HCM CITY — Select Vietnamese athletes have been honoured by an invitation to take part in the parade celebrating the national 50 years of glory on April 30 in HCM City.

Futsal goalkeeper Hồ Văn Ý, muay Thai fighter Nguyễn Trần Duy Nhất, powerlifter Lê Văn Công, taekwondo athlete Châu Tuyết Vân and gymnast Lê Thanh Tùng were among the group chosen to take part in the commemoration.

They form the contingent of HCM City's Outstanding Citizens, from a total of more than 10,000 people, who were chosen due to their special efforts and results in the international sporting world, showing an energy that inspires the young generation of the country.

After his practice session at the Thái Sơn Nam Futsal Club, Ý moves to the city's Zoo and Botanical Garden for the parade training. The hot weather strongly affects everyone, but Ý works hard with enthusiasm and dedication to contribute to the success of the heroic ceremony. 

Futsal goalkeeper Hồ Văn Ý (left) seen training for the parade. hoto of Thái Sơn Nam FC

The goalkeeper said it was not only a personal honour to be chosen, but also his duty and responsibility to the country and the Vietnamese sporting world, as he would be representing thousands of Vietnamese athletes who overcome difficulties in training and compete every day for the pride of the nation.

“Being part of the parade in the grand celebration is a great happiness for me, an honour and something to be proud of, not only for me but also for every officer, soldier and everyone who is working hard day and night to  contribute to the common success," he said.

"This is a memory that will follow us for the rest of our life. This honour will be a motivation for me to work even harder for even more success with Vietnamese futsal."

Ý and other athletes will have a second preliminary rehearsal on April 25, with a final rehearsal on April 27. — VNS

 

marching parade

Sports

Zan Nguyễn commits to Vietnamese football

In addition to learning Vietnamese, Zan's family and HCM City FC are working on his application for Vietnamese citizenship. He expressed that wearing the Vietnamese national team jersey is his biggest dream.

