Zan Nguyễn commits to Vietnamese football

Football

HCM CITY — Overseas Vietnamese centre back Zan Nguyễn is diligently learning Vietnamese, aiming to build a long-term career in Việt Nam.

Zan is one of four overseas Vietnamese players to join the V.League 1 this season, along side Adou Minh of Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh and Kyle Colonna and Piere Lamothe of Hà Nội FC. After an impressive pre-season, Zan signed a contract with HCM City FC that extends until 2027.

Zan's full name is Zan Hoyt Lê Cao Nguyên and he was born in the US. Before returning to Việt Nam, he played for Seacoast United U17 and was a member of the Medomak Valley High School team. Standing at 1.91m tall, Zan's parents are both Vietnamese.

Currently living in a small apartment in District 7, HCM City, Zan has relatives in Long Xuyên District, An Giang Province. His grandmother has been a significant presence since his return, helping him improve his Vietnamese through daily conversations.

With plans to live and play football in Việt Nam long-term, 18-year-old Zan is actively studying the language.

“I study Vietnamese three times a week, starting in November 2024. My teacher has also taught Hendrio Araujo and Patrik Lê Giang," Zan said.

"I can communicate with my teammates on the field, but I need to improve my pronunciation and listening skills. Overall, I'm quite confident in my Vietnamese.”

Zan also spoke about his family's plans to visit Việt Nam.

“My family moved to the US 40 years ago," he said.

"There are four of us, including my younger brother, who is 1.95m tall and pursuing a basketball career in the US. They plan to visit me and our relatives next year, as my parents are eager to support my career in Việt Nam.”

In addition to learning Vietnamese, Zan's family and HCM City FC are working on his application for Vietnamese citizenship. He expressed that wearing the Vietnamese national team jersey is his biggest dream.

By the end of this year, this Vietnamese-American centre back is expected to obtain Vietnamese citizenship. If he performs well for HCM City FC, he may be considered by coach Kim Sang- sik for the Vietnamese U22 team at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand.

Zan said: "Being called up to the national team would be a privilege. I believe I can make a difference for the U22 and the national team. However, I recognise that I still have much to learn and adapt to, as Vietnamese football differs significantly from the environment in the US. The V.League 1 is challenging, but I am confident I can adjust."

Zan emphasised that his desire to join the national team stems not from witnessing their success, but from his love for his homeland and his determination to focus on his football career without pursuing other paths. — VNS